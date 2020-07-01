Ed Henry, Fox News Host, Fired for Sexual Misconduct

Ed Henry, one of the most popular and successful anchors on Fox News, has been fired after the network received a complaint last week of sexual harassment from years ago.

Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace made the announcement in an email to employees that reads as follows:

"On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee's attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago."

Scott and Wallace added that Henry was "suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities" while a third-party law firm investigated the matter.

"Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated," they said.

Sandra Smith, Henry’s co-anchor on the weekday current affairs program “America’s Newsroom,” addressed the development on air, reading from the aforementioned internal memo issued to staffers by these executives.

Fox News will put rotating anchors in place on “America’s Newsroom” until a replacement is found, the network explained.

"Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination," Scott and Wallace said.

"We will continue striving to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees."

Separately, Douglas Wigdor, partner of Wigdor LLP, a law firm known for representing women involved in high-profile sexual misconduct cases, said in a statement:

“We have received a number of inquiries regarding the reporting of the termination of Ed Henry.

"I can confirm that we do represent the victim in this matter, but we are not presently at liberty to share any further information.”

Henry has made news for a number of reasons over the recent years.

First, he donated part of his liver to his sister and appeared to break down when he discussed the operation on air.

He also found himself in the headlines after celebrity gossip outlets reported on an extramarital affair back in 2016, a scandal that resulted in Henry being rebuked by CEO Roger Ailes at the the time.

"This raises serious questions about Ed's lack of judgment, especially given his position as a journalist," the late higher-up said.

Henry joined Fox in 2011 after seven years at CNN.

He covered the Barack Obama administration as Fox's chief White House correspondent and later helmed much of the network's coverage of Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign.

Months after Henry was sidelined four years ago, Ailes was forced out of Fox News after a multitude of women came forward and accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

Bill O'Reilly, once the network's top star, was also forced out of the network less than a year later after facing allegations of sexual harassment, which he denied.