Duggars Admit Cropping Jill Out of Family Photo. Such Spite.

A few days ago, Jill Duggar stunned fans by posing in some revealing bathing suits.

Over this past weekend, meanwhile, the mother of two attended a gathering with her relatives, who went ahead and revealed something of their own:

They really don't care for Jill at all.

The Counting On clan shared a multitude of new photos from Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth’s baby shower this week, as nearly all known members of this polarizing family got together in the same place.

Despite ongoing attacks from Jill's husband, Derick Dillard, aimed at patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, Jill was, indeed, included among the guests.

But was she wanted at the party?

Not long after the photos above and below went viral, fans noticed something unusual and odd.

Although Jill could be seen standing with her mom and sisters in the one snapshot in the Instagram album, another showed her cropped out... with just a hint of one foot visible.

“Where is Jill?” one person wrote on the post.

“I know there’s family drama going on,” a second fan noted.

A third then chimed in:

“Jill is cropped out [of] the last photo. You really, really, really have to zoom into the bottom left corner, but you see Jill’s shoes, so she’s cropped out.”

Were social media users just being wildly speculative here?

Were they trying to stir up drama where there is none?

No! Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have actually gone ahead and confirmed these suspicions - guilty as charged.

“You can only fit so many in a square photo!” read the reply from Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s account yesterday, explaining their decision to edit away their own daughter as follows:

“[We] wanted to include some of the grandkids, too!”

At the expense of your own offspring, though?

Apparently so.

This appears to be the first time Michelle and Jim Bob have acknowledged their conflict with Jill and Derick.

While the latter has been outspoken about his beef with his in-laws - citing a “brokenness” in their relationship - the TLC parents have mostly stayed silent on the subject.

In December, Derick told all who would listen that his wife isn't “allowed” at the Duggars’ home without Jim Bob there to supervise.

“Jill even had to ask [her dad] permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor,” he alleged at the time.

“Her sister wanted her help, but Jill couldn’t provide the assistance until [they] got it cleared with JB.”

In many other instances, Derick has said that Jim Bob flat out stole millions from his kids, pocketing the money they earned from appearances on TLC for himself.

Through numerous interviews and social media messages, Derick has described Jim Bob as controlling, manipulative and mostly just an awful person.

Jill, for her part, hasn't openly sided with her husband on too many occasions against her parents.

But those who follow the Duggars closely are well aware that Jill also thinks her dad is terrible.

We tend to agree.

However, Dillard was fired by TLC in 2017 for constantly sharing his homophobic and anti-LGTBQ thoughts about fellow reality star Jazz Jennings and all trans people.

So despite his long list of grievances - many of them at least somewhat legitimate - with Jim Bob, it's not as though he's just some innocent bystander in this rivalry.

Perhaps everyone involved here is somewhat to blame and TLC should think about not giving the Duggars a platform.

Just a thought.