Derick Dillard: Jill Duggar Is Allowed to Work ... If I Approve of Her Job!

If you're a fan of the Duggar family, we probably don't need to tell you that they live in a very patriarchal society.

Women in the family never have any real rights of their own -- instead, when they pass into adulthood, control of their life is transferred from their father to their husband.

The transfer is complicated by situations like Jill Duggar's, in which father and husband are very much not on the same page.

For months now, Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar have been publicly feuding over everything from money to child-rearing practices.

Although it's mostly been money, and Derick's mostly been the one dragging their debate into the public arena.

If there's any truth to what he says about Jim Bob stealing his kids' TV earnings, then Derick's gripes are legitimate.

Jill has always sided with her husband, of course, even going so far as to quit Counting On after he was fired from the show.

Although the money issue is probably weighing pretty heavily on her mind, especially since she's currently feeding two kids from Derick's salary as a Grub Hub driver.

Estranged from the rest of the family, these days, Jill mostly hangs with other outcasts such as her cousin Amy King.

King posted the below photo earlier this week, and the comments prompted an unexpected conversation about Jill's career prospects.

“She is looking happier now," one fan commented.

Apparently unanble to simply accept some kind words about his wife, Derick felt the need to retort.

“She can do whatever work she wants to within reason,” he wrote.

It's the "within reason" part that rubbed many fans the wrong way.

Granted, Derick could have meant that he wouldn't allow Jill to return to reality TV or launch a career in exotic dancing.

But patriarchy is one area in which he and Jim Bob agree, so he probably meant there's a narrow range of jobs that he would allow his wife to accept.

Jill used to work as a midwife, but she has not returned to that career, even amid the Dillards' current money woes.

In all likelihood, it's because Derick would be embarrassed by his wife becoming the family's primary breadwinner.

On Reddit, Derick's comment attracted criticism from fans, many of whom took it as evidence that he's just as controlling and overbearing as her estranged father.

“I support Jill breaking free. I support Derick supporting Jill breaking free. But she’s really only getting to break free under her husband’s thumb,” one user wrote.

“Everything has to still be Derick’s thought process.”

“But yeah, that does feel a little icky coming from him talking about his wife,” another added.

“Does she set her boundaries for what is ‘within reason’ or does he?”

Sadly, the answer to that question is fairly obvious.

Jill might have finally broken free from her father, but she still lives life under the thumb of her husband.