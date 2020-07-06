Denise Richards Teases Brandi Glanville Affair: None of You Know the Truth!

In a very literal sense, Denise Richards has finally broken her silence on the biggest story on Bravo this summer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has spoken out about the photo Brandi Glanville shared last week.

You know, the one that Brandi shared that allegedly shows the two Bravo personalities allegedly kissing.

And yet, Richards hasn't exactly clarified what happened.

Richards and Glanville, of course, are at the center of an ongoing disagreement about the nature of their relationship.

The former says she and Brandi are former friends turned enemies and have never been more than that, at all, ever.

The latter, conversely, insists otherwise, repeating that she and Richards totally had sexual intercourse last year.

That's a pair of contrasting opinions if ever there were such a pair.

A few days ago, seemingly to piss Richards off or just to keep viewers talking during the show's brief hiatus, Glanville Tweeted the picture below.

She included with it a simple and possibly revealing caption that read:

"Making dinner for my fam/neighbors - #snack on this."

An interesting appetizer, indeed.

Fast forward to Richards appearing on The Talk last week to promote the Bravo franchise and her following response to Brandi's taunt:

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media."

"But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made.”

And?!?

"For me, personally, this is like kindergarten," she added. 'I’m, like, whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is. … I can’t speak for anyone else.”

There's a master class on kind of denying that something happened and yet really just drawing it out in order to prompt fans to tune in and see what happens on future episodes.

What do you expect from a pro's pro who's been around the Hollywood game long enough to know how that game is played - and how to win it?

Well done, Denise!

In Bravo show’s midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville cites the alleged romp in a conversation with some of her castmates.

“I f–ked her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘[My husband] Aaron [Phypers] can never know this. He’ll kill me,’” Glanville said.

Richards later denied in the clip that followed, saying:

“What the f–k? That is not true!”

Brandi, however, has since assured Twitter followers that the mystery blonde in her aforementioned kissing photo is “1 million percent” Richards and is not a “look alike.”

She's clearly loving this attention and/or has been told by producers to continually tease her possible hook-up with Richards.

During Richards’ appearance on The Talk, meanwhile, the actress revealed whether she regretted joining the Bravo franchise due to her ongoing drama with Glanville.

“My first season, I loved filming with the women. I had a great time getting to know them,” she replied, adding:

“We are very blessed and very lucky being on this show and part of it. … I don’t regret it.”

She then concluded as follows:

"People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does, it is what it is."

"Like I said, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family."

"This is like nothing compared to the things that have been said about me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo. Grab a hat and hold the f--k onto that piece.