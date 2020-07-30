Denise Richards GOES OFF on Brandi Glanville Rumors, Tells Bravo to Stop Filming

Denise Richards finally had it on Wednesday night.

She finally lost it.

She finally got sick and tired of Brandi Glanville telling the world the two carried on an affair and she finally decided to do something about it.

Specifically, on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards screamed at the Bravo cameras to stop filming.

This installment featured the women arriving in Rome for what they hoped would be a fun and relaxing vacation.

By the second night of the trip, however, there was Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave ... bringing up Brandi's confession that she allegedly slept with Richards after Garcelle Beauvais asked if any of the women had "issues" they needed to address with each other.

"Denise, somebody told me some terrible things that you said about me," she began, catching Richards by surprise.

Continued Teddi:

"You said things like I am pathetic, you can't stand me and that I'm desperate to fit in with this friend group because I've been living in my father's shadow my entire life.

"I can't choose who my parents are ... I think it's a low f--king blow."

In response to Denise's denials, Teddi asked whether she said these things to Brandi.

"No, I did not," responded Richards. "I didn't say anything about anyone to Brandi at all. I've hardly talked to her. I have not spent much time with her, I don't talk to her much."

Hmmm... what about Brandi's allegations that Richards referred to Erika as a "cold bitch?"

Never happened, Denise said.

At this point in the conversation, Glanville's major accusation -- that she had sex with a married Richards last year -- had not yet been relayed to the former Wild Things star.

But Teddi then tried to hint at it.

"Denise, because of what happened with you guys when she came to see you at the podcast," she said, inching closer to the gigantic reveal.

"Nothing happened," said Denise, "She interviewed me and my cast. I never said anything negative about anyone."

Did Richards want Teddi and Kyle to just come out with what they were hiding?

"If this is a dangerous area, then not on camera," said Denise.

Mellencamp, however, said the claims were "already on camera" thanks to Brandi's big talk last week.

"There's no truth to anything," richards repeated, as Garcelle asked Teddi, "Why don't you just say it?"

"Because it's really bad, Garcelle," replied Teddi, building the drama, just like it must have been called for in the script.

After Dorit asked, "Why are you torturing her?" Teddi finally dropped the bomb:

"Denise, I'm not going to torture you any longer. She said you two had sex, okay?"

And there it was.

"WHAT?" Richards asked, with a laugh and an anxious smile.

Was it true that she and husband Aaron Phypers have an "understanding" about "being open" with their marriage, as Brandi also told her friends on air last Wednesday?

"Are you f--king kidding me?! Are you f--king kidding me?!" Richards fired back.

After being told her co-stars were only mentioning this rumor to give her a chance to tell her story, Richards broke down.

"I'm going through so much stuff, it has nothing to do with any of us and it has nothing to do with the show and Bravo, Bravo, Bravo," Denise replied, quickly turning to a cameraman and pleading:

"I'm floored by this information.

"Please do not air this. Please. That is not true. It is not true."

Richards recieved little sympathy from her so-called friends, though.

"One of the most frustrating things about Denise is she is so concerned about her own image, that every single time we talk about something she doesn't want to talk about, she's going to 'Bravo, Bravo Bravo so she can continue to get an edit that she wants," Teddi explained in a confessional.

"The fact that Denise is yelling at the cameras and the crew because she's going through all these personal issues, is actually what she signed up to do, to talk about what's going on in her life."

The episode then flashed back to previously-unaired footage of Richards screaming, "Bravo, Bravo, f--king Bravo" during another fight earlier this season.

"I'm not doing this you guys. I'm done, guys," she yelled at the cameras, while demanding to talk to one of the show's producers.

After her co-stars tried to comfort her by saying they didn't really care about whatever transpired between her and Brandi, Richards replied:

"There's no story. I'm a very married woman and I love my husband to death. All I know is anything I have felt, I have said."

Since this installment was filmed, Brandi has claimed she had text messages that prove the affair.

On Wednesday evening, once the women realized there would be no immediate closure to the topic, they disbanded and left the dinner table.

"I have to call a f--king lawyer," Denise told the ladies, as Dorit said there's no way Bravo would edit out the footage.

"If they ever want me to be on this show, they need to cut that," Denise threatened, just before the credits rolled.