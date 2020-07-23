Demitra "Mimi" Roche Dies; Bad Girls Club Star Was 34

Demitra "Mimi" Roche, a reality star who appeared on Season 8 of Bad Girls Club, died suddenly this week.

She was 34 years old.

This tragic piece of news was confirmed on Wendesday night by music executive Vince Valholla.

"I'm at a loss for words," he Tweeted.

"Don't know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across."

"She was [a] big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I'm heartbroken by the news of her passing," Vince added.

"I'm thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones."

"There's probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her."

Roche was named VP of artists and repertoire at Valholla Entertainment back in 2011.

Valholla concluded, simply and tragically:

"We lost a beautiful soul."

However, to many readers, Roche is perhaps best known for her role on Oxygen's Bad Girls Club in 2012.

Her nickname on the show was "The Miami Maverick," which gives you an idea of her independent streak.

Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

A friend of the former reality TV personality said Mimi had recently celebrated her 34th birthday.

"Rest Easy baby girl Demitra Roche," Ashley Colon wrote on Facebook.

"I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see."

"2020 is def the year of appreciating your loved ones, hug them tight tell them you love them as life is clearly way to short."

"Some of you may know her from Bad Girls Club but I knew the real her."

"Such a sweet soul and with radiant￼ energy so full of life. Gone [too] soon."

Bad Girls Club originally aired on Oxygen in the United States.

It is a reality series that follows seven women’s dramatic confrontations with one another while living in a mansion for four months.

There have been four spin-offs of the programs, which was canceled after an impressed run in 2016.

Tributes have been pouring in for Roche, including the one above from Miami rapper ER305.

According to another tweet posted by Valholla, Roche's death came "out of the blue."

Simply put, "we're going to miss her," he concluded, adding: We lost a beautiful soul."

We'll have more information on this story as it develops.

In the meantime, we send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Demitra "Mimi" Roche.

May she rest in peace.