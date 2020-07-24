Demi Lovato Reflects on Overdose: Happy "Miracle Day" to Me!

Over the past two years, Demi Lovato has gone from the verge of death to the apex of a brand new life.

We mean this literally.

On Friday -- which marked the two-year anniversary of her near-fatal drug overdose -- the singer shared a slideshow to Instagram with several screenshots of a note she wrote reflecting on how far she's come.

"Today is my miracle day," it began.

"I'm so blessed to have one," she continued.

"It represents how the [doctors] at Cedars-Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams."

Lovato wrote these words just days after announcing that she's engaged to Max Ehrich.

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she wrote to her fiance upon announcing the huge news, adding online:

It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.

You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.

I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby.

My partner. Here’s to our future!!!

Now, in honor of a very different occasion, the singer expounded as follows:

"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life.

"I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one."

The 27-year old went on to say that she "never thought this feeling was possible," writing:

"And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life.

"Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security.

"Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'me' [tattooed on it] to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can't fully love another without loving yourself first."

Demi, of course, has always been very candid and open when it comes to her mental health, her mental health struggles and, now, her apparent recovery.

"Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times," she concluded.

"Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all."

Ehrich and Lovato only started dating this year, but they grew extremely close during the pandemic-related quarantine.

Under his soulmate's post, Ehrich commented:

"I couldn't not video this moment. You are the most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel. I cannot imagine my world without you in it and I'm grateful beyond words that God kept you here.

"I love you so much and can't wait for our future."