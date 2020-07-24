Deavan Clegg: I Wanna Go Back to Korea and Have More Kids With Jihoon!

On this week's 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, Jihoon Lee broke down in tears as he explained the depths of his mistakes to his mother.

Now, Deavan is responding to that moment while revealing her plans -- and hopes -- for the future.

“I was uncomfortable watching it,” Deavan confessed to fans in her Instagram Stories this week.

She explained: “I felt like I was invading Jihoon’s privacy by watching it."

"I don’t like seeing anyone cry," Deavan added.

Deavan also revealed that she plans to have more children "one day."

“But right now," she added, "I want to focus on myself and being in the right place whenever that may be.”

Deavan is already the mother to 4-year-old Drascilla and baby Taeyang.

Deavan was also asked how much reality stardom has impacted her relationship and her marriage.

“Maybe," it has had an impact, Deavan allowed.

She continued: "But at the same time we are still who we are, so I’m not sure."

Can production and TLC control her actions and prevent her from speaking on social media? The answer is "Yes and no," she says.

“While the show is airing I have to be careful what I post because it could be a spoiler," Deavan explained.

She revealed: "So sadly a lot of my videos are sitting in a folder waiting to be posted.”

As for doing another season of 90 Day Fiance, Deavan signaled yes: “Sure if they asked me."

“Why not?" she asked. "I feel like my story isn’t finished.”

That is a fair point. And she and Jihoon have already made a huge splash in just two seasons of The Other Way.

Right now, Deavan is "stuck" in the United States for COVID-19, and Americans are banned from most countries because our own pandemic response was so grossly mismanaged at the federal level.

(This is a fact that we mention at the risk of once again upsetting Deavan. That is not our intention)

“I don’t know when I’ll be able to go back [to Korea]," Deavan admitted to followers, as this pandemic continues to worsen here in the US.

"But [as soon] as quarantine is lifted for travelers," she revealed, "I plan on going."

Deavan says that she does not regret airing her personal drama on reality TV ... except for one little thing.

“I regret going on-camera not ready,” she admitted to one curious Instagram followers.

“I never got ready during filming," Deavan explained, "which has caused a lot of backlash about my looks."

"People hate that I’m taking care of myself [now]," Deavan remarked.

"And if I was getting ready [before going on-camera] I feel like people wouldn’t be so harsh," Deavan expressed.

It is ridiculous to give someone hate for how much or little makeup they are wearing. That is so unfair.

Jihoon has made it clear to his mother and to 90 Day Fiance cameras that he knows that he has to be a better husband to Deavan.

On this weekend's episode, he will have to convince Deavan of this, too. At this point, she may struggle to believe anything that he says.

One nice thing is that, despite so many things about their relationship, Deavan and Jihoon do seem to really love each other. That puts them ahead of a number of couples in the franchise.