Deavan Clegg Feuds With Geoffrey Paschel: Why Did 90 Day Fiance Hire This Wife Beater?

Admidst going to trial for last year's brutal domestic assault, Geoffrey Paschel is trying to make other headlines.

He's boasting about banging hundreds of women. He's criticizing Deavan Clegg's children. That last one has Deavan clapping back hard.

Like a number of 90 Day Fiance fans who stress out when a preschooler acts like a preschooler, Geoffrey Paschel is mom-shaming Deavan.

On Instagram, he comments that "pretty sure” that she likely “doesn’t know how old her kid is."

That is in reference to how Deavan was edited by the show to refer to Drascilla as 4 at a time when she was barely 3.

"She's a joke," Geoffrey continued his vicious and unnecessary criticism.

He claimed: "I have never come across someone so entitled and just plain worthless."

We can only assume that Geoffrey has not looked into a mirror recently.

But really, this attitude is no surprise coming from Geoffrey.

This is a man accused of a laundry list of unspeakable abusive acts by multiple ex-girlfriends and ex-wives.

It is this long list of arrests and accusations, including the arrest from last June, that had fans campaign to get Geoffrey fired from the show.

While it is no surprise that Geoffrey looks at a woman and declares that she has no value, that does not make it an acceptable thing to say.

Quite frankly, many believe that Geoffrey was simply trying to distract from real life by deliberately making headlines.

After all, he is believed to currently be on trial (beginning in very late June) for the brutal attack last year.

Deavan saw his vile comments, and clapped back: "You’re really going to come after me and my daughter like that?"

'You’re absolutely f--king disgusting," she correctly described him.

Deavan noted: "I saw those comments you posted."

"My daughter’s 4," Deavan scolded him, admonishing him to "grow up."

"I’m not the one who lost custody," she pointed out. "You did."

Geoffrey did lose his previous custody arrangement due to the "particularly egregious" circumstances of his most recent arrest.

'Secondly I was in [an abusive] relationship," Deavan shared, "and I saw your police reports."

"You’re a disgusting human being for what you did," she stated.

"And there’s a reason you were fired," Deavan added. "Don’t attack me and my child when I don’t even know you."

"I can’t get enough of ignorance – it’s comical," Geoffrey spat back, claiming: "I don’t come after children…it’s not their fault."

"It is the parent behind it," Geoffrey wrote. "If I were you, I’d focus on raising them instead of letting other people."

An interesting statement from a man accused of inflicting violence upon his children as well as girlfriends and wives.

"My information is based off police reports and factual evidence," Deavan replied. "I don’t need your fake gaslighting tactics."

"Yes I mentioned you on a live," she shared, "because I thought it was absolutely disgusting TLC hired someone with crazy convictions."

"And I almost quit the show because of it," Deavan revealed. "Really gentlemanly of you to threaten me? Just proves my point that you are an evil person."

The police report to which Deavan refers tells the story of a brutal encounter in which Geoffrey's now-ex girlfriend was attacked in her home.

"He repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home," she confided in police.

"He dragged me through the house by my hair," she said in her statement, "and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture."

Despite the ferocity of the attack, she was able to walk police through where the violence too place.

"I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc," she explained.

Police and doctors confirmed her injuries, including bruising on her forehead and other injuries on her limbs, along with a concussion.

In the end, she was able to flee the house to a neighbor and call 911 -- on top of the violence, Geoffrey is charged with preventing her from doing so.

The police report describes Geoffrey participating in unhinged behavior even after his arrest, trying to kick out the window of the police car.

We know that Deavan Clegg doesn't always see eye-to-eye with THG, but we admire her strong words and moral stance in this matter.