David Adefeso, Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend, Breaks Silence on Singer's Likely Overdose

David Adefeso, the long-term boyfriend of Tamar Braxton who discovered the singer unconscious in a Los Angeles hotel room last night, has released a statement in response to this awful situation.

As previously reported, Braxton seemingly tried to kill herself via overdose a few days ago.

She was quickly hospitalized after Adefeso called 911 and is currently a patient in some sort of mental health facility.

We wish Braxton the best.

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers,” Adefeso said in a statement to The Blast on Thursday, July 23.

“Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people," he added.

"This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.

"Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment."

Concluded Adefeso:

"Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness.

"We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing."

The is all tragic, of course, and our thoughts remain with Braxton.

But the circumstances all seem a bit strange as well.

For example, TMZ listened to the 911 call Adefeso placed after coming across Braxton's unconscious body -- and the website reports that he spent an unusual amount of time complaining to the operator about his dissatisfaction with WeTV executives.

According to insiders, Adefeso has been very angry over how he comes across as "demanding and controlling" on Tamar's upcoming new series.

And, for some odd reason, he relayed this annoyance on a 911 call about his girlfriend's suicide attempt.

As for Braxton?

The artist and veteran reality star has allegedly been peeved herself for awhile over how her family has been portrayed on Braxton Family Values and other programs.

She even wrote a letter to producers a few weeks before trying to take her own life.

“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other," wrote Braxton in this letter, referring to her loved ones.

"All happening because your show [‘Braxton Family Values’] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family."

Tamar went on to call it "a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there" and then said to/about producers:

"Instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other.”

Braxton later compared the network to “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorize our communities” and added:

“I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family."

Wow, huh?

We have no idea what this all means or how it all correlates to Braxton's suicide attempt.

But it's clear she was quite distressed about her professional life and that this frustration spilled over to her personal life.

At this point, though, all we can do is hope Braxton finds peace and finds a way to live in a happy and healthy manner.