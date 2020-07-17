Colton Underwood & Lucy Hale: Dating!

Back in May, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph ended their relationship after falling in love during his season of The Bachelor.

Fans of the show were shocked, as the couple seemed like the real deal, and many assumed they were headed for the altar.

Underwood and Randolph went through a lot in their short relationship, what with the rigors of reality TV fame and Underwood's Covid-19 diagnosis.

Randolph confirmed in a recent interview that those challenges had nothing to do with the breakup.

It seems these two simply weren't meant to be.

Fortunately, it seems that Colton's not letting heartbreak or the coronavirus get him down for too long!

According to a new report from TMZ, Colton is dating Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.

Insiders say the two have been on several "casual hike dates" and seem to be hitting it off.

The site reports that Colton has been on Lucy's radar for a while.

The 31-year-old suggested back in 2018 that Colton would make a good Bachelor due to the fact that he's "wholesome," a "good guy" and "beautiful to watch."

Fans have speculated that Colton and Lucy are sticking to outdoor dates because of coronavirus concerns.

And we suppose there are worse ways to get to know a person.

After all, it's not like Colton would be in much of a rush to get to the bedroom.

Underwood was famously a virgin until he met Cassie -- and he still hasn't confirmed that he's lost his v-card, but the fact that he doesn't talk about it anymore probably tells us all we need to know.

This is not Colton's first time going out with a celebrity.

He dated US Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman before entering the spotlight himself as star of TV's most popular dating show.

As for Cassie, sources say there's no bad blood between the exes, and she seems to wish Colton the best.

"We had a really great relationship the entire time and we got along really well," Randolph told Chris Harrison in a recent interview.

"It's kind of a sensitive subject because I feel we're still kind of going through it and I'm still pretty emotional — and we really haven't talked about it publicly yet ... and I don't know if either of us is ready," she added.

Well, Colton still might not be ready to talk about the split -- but it certainly seems like he's having no trouble moving on in other ways!