Colton Underwood & Lucy Hale: Dating!

by at .

Back in May, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph ended their relationship after falling in love during his season of The Bachelor.

Fans of the show were shocked, as the couple seemed like the real deal, and many assumed they were headed for the altar.

Colton and Cassie (The Bachelor)

Underwood and Randolph went through a lot in their short relationship, what with the rigors of reality TV fame and Underwood's Covid-19 diagnosis.

Randolph confirmed in a recent interview that those challenges had nothing to do with the breakup. 

It seems these two simply weren't meant to be.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph in Summer

Fortunately, it seems that Colton's not letting heartbreak or the coronavirus get him down for too long!

According to a new report from TMZ, Colton is dating Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.

Insiders say the two have been on several  "casual hike dates" and seem to be hitting it off.

Colton and Lucy

The site reports that Colton has been on Lucy's radar for a while.

The 31-year-old suggested back in 2018 that Colton would make a good Bachelor due to the fact that he's "wholesome," a "good guy" and "beautiful to watch."

Fans have speculated that Colton and Lucy are sticking to outdoor dates because of coronavirus concerns.

Lucy Hale Hiking

And we suppose there are worse ways to get to know a person.

After all, it's not like Colton would be in much of a rush to get to the bedroom.

Underwood was famously a virgin until he met Cassie -- and he still hasn't confirmed that he's lost his v-card, but the fact that he doesn't talk about it anymore probably tells us all we need to know.

Colton Underwood in the Mountains

This is not Colton's first time going out with a celebrity.

He dated US Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman before entering the spotlight himself as star of TV's most popular dating show.

As for Cassie, sources say there's no bad blood between the exes, and she seems to wish Colton the best.

Colton Underwood and Cassie

"We had a really great relationship the entire time and we got along really well," Randolph told Chris Harrison in a recent interview.

"It's kind of a sensitive subject because I feel we're still kind of going through it and I'm still pretty emotional — and we really haven't talked about it publicly yet ... and I don't know if either of us is ready," she added.

Well, Colton still might not be ready to talk about the split -- but it certainly seems like he's having no trouble moving on in other ways!

Colton Underwood: The Bachelor Taught Me That I'm NOT Gay and Hannah Brown Is CRAZY!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood Photos

Colton Underwood in the Mountains
Colton Underwood on His Gram
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph in Summer
Colton Underwood Sips Coffee
Colton and Cassie (The Bachelor)
Cassie Randolph and Colton

Colton Underwood Videos

Hannah Gets Dumped
Hannah Gets Dumped
Cassie Randolph: I'm Trading in that Fugly Ring Colton Got
Cassie Randolph: I'm Trading in that Fugly Ring Colton Got
The Bachelor Finale Sneak Peek: F--k It, I'm Done!
The Bachelor Finale Sneak Peek: F--k It, I'm Done!