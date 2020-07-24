Cole DeBoer Shares New Buff Shirtless Pics: Check Out His Transformation!

Cole DeBoer has always been one of the most attractive dads on Teen Mom 2.

In the whole Teen Mom universe, actually.

It doesn't hurt that he's one of the best dads in general, either!

Ever since Chelsea Houska brought him on the show, she's been getting a ton of "you go, girl!" comments, and with good reason.

Especially when you consider that before Cole, her main love interest was Adam Lind.

Is that the biggest step up you've ever heard of or what?

So yeah, Cole has always been wonderful -- he treats Aubree like his own kid while Adam has been struggling with whatever he's been struggling with for all of these years.

He treats Chelsea like a princess, and he very obviously adores the family they've made together.

But now, in addition to all of the other amazing qualities, Cole is working on getting fit.

Or, well, he's always been fit -- it's more like he's getting buff.

Like, really buff.

A little over a month ago, Cole started this fitness challenge.

It lasts for 75 days, and during that time you have to follow a specific diet, drink a gallon of water a day, and work out twice a day.

You also have to read some self-help stuff, probably to work on your mental and emotional wellbeing as well, and you have to take a photo every day to track your progress.

Here's the photo of what he looked like on the very first day of the challenge:

Like we said, he's obviously already in pretty good shape.

This whole challenge seems to be more about, well, challenging himself to really work hard on this.

And also to get lots of muscles.

Here's his most current photo from Day 39, placed alongside the picture from his first day:

So how about that progress?!

In the caption for the photo, he acknowledged that he might look extra different because he got some new tattoos during this challenge -- it looks like he's got more work done on his arm.

He also said "I can honestly say I am proud of myself for how far I have come!"

For those of us who may not be too good at simple math, he explained that he's pretty much in the middle of the challenge, "and it has been so rewarding in so many ways."

"Physically I am feeling wy more fit, my eating habits and choices have improved 100% and I am feeling better than ever, and my mind and outlook on things and life are so positive and exciting," he continued.

"I am forever grateful for this challenge and beyond determined to get to my full potential and be the best possible person I can be, feeling and looking the healthiest I have ever been."

"FEELING DANGEROUS," he concluded his message.

It's great that Cole is feeling so good about himself, and he obviously looks great.

Keep up the good work, buddy!