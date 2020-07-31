Clare Crawley: I Have to Quit The Bachelorette! I'm in Love!

With Clare Crawley two weeks into filming, we're all on the lookout for who Clare's frontrunners may be.

But a startling new report says that not only does Clare have a clear new frontrunner, but that she suddenly wants to quit.

Life & Style reports that Clare Crawley has already found the man of her dreams ... but that it's causing problems for production.

Alleged inside sources say that Clare is threatening to quit her own season of The Bachelorette because, in her eyes, her manhunt is over.

This is reportedly happening only 12 days into filming.

“She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show," the insider claims.

The source explains that Clare allegedly feels this way because she has “already fallen in love” with one of the men.

That man is said to be 31-year-old hottie Dale Moss.

According to the report, producers were totally "blindsided" by Clare's declaration.

It is said that Clare "refused to come out of her room" at one point during filming because she did not want to continue dating men who are not Dale.

“Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do,” the insider claims.

“They are frantic," the source characterizes the production team.

According to the insider, producers are "trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.”

Season 16 already got off to a bumpy start, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Will they have to scrap everything?

Clare being super into 31-year-old Dale Moss fits with what Reality Steve reported earlier this week.

"Although early social media activity was leading people to believe he never made it on the show or was eliminated night 1," the ultra-reliable The Bachelor blogger tweeted.

Steve continued: "That was never the case. Dale Moss received Clare’s first impression rose."

There have been instances of unorthodox behavior by leads on this franchise.

Notably, Colton Underwood, a true himbo, climbed a fence and went wandering around the island in emotional distress at one point.

He also cut things short, declining any further fantasy suites after spending the night with Cassie Randolph.

Fans believe that Colton simply popped his cork with Cassie that night and made his choice then and there -- a choice that he has lived to regret.

Some guys have sex for the first time and fall head over heels for whoever it happened to be. We shouldn't judge him for puppy love.

But Clare is a grown woman. At 39, it seems a little unlike her to abandon her role as leading lady because she's fixated on one contestant.

Reality Steve has taken to Twitter to deride this report as not holding any water.

"She signed a contract for the show," the The Bachelor blogger reports.

He points out that "You can’t just quit in the middle of it."

"If that were the case," Reality Steve argues, "PLENTY of other former leads would’ve done that."

He suggests that other leads would have done the same "once they knew who wanted early on."

Reality Steve concludes his scathing assessment of the report: "So dumb."

We tend to agree with Reality Steve on this particular incredible claim.

Clare is no stranger to the franchise and she's not a lovestruck teenager.

Even if she has already picked her man, as so many leading ladies have, we have to imagine that she would go through the motions of the rest of hte season. Like an adult.