Christine Brown to Sister Wives Fans: Keep the Gifts Coming! We Need Them!

Christine Brown is feeling all the gratitude right now.

She's just so very thankful to the Sister Wives fans who have heard her cries, her pleas and her many messages -- and have been doing whatever they can to help.

As you may have read about by now, the Browns are in a serious financial crisis.

Patriarch Kody purchased a massive piece of property in Flagstaff, Arizona years ago... and hasn't even started building on it yet. So that's been a money suck so far.

Because the family can't move into this polygamous palace, two of the women are paying mortgages on large homes, while two others are shelling out rent each month.

Such costs significant add up, and quickly.

As a result, Christine has been forced to beg followers for money to assist with the cost of her daughter's surgery.

(Although Christine was unable to disclose which daughter needed a $50,000 procedure, the most common guess has been her daughter Ysabel, who suffers from scoliosis.)

Now, amid these monetary woes, Christine has once again taken to social media fans in order to thank fans for their generosity.

Because it looks like some have actually been sending her and her children presents!

Earlier this week, Kody’s third wife shared a photo of her 10-year old daughter Truley, wearing a winter hat.

"Truley LOVES her hat!!” wrote Christine as a simple caption.

Christine also posted a photo of her 17-year old daughter Ysabel, wrapped in a blanket, which you can see down below.

She tagged the fan and captioned the photo:

“With the most sincere gratitude, THANK YOU for this awesome blanket!! Ysabel and I were so touched by your generosity!!"

Kody is very clearly desperate for cash these days, as he and Robyn took out a home loan back in March.

It's almost as if his fourth wife was right this season when she urged him NOT to buy another residence, you know?

Back in May, meanwhile, Christine posted on Instagram a picture of Truley, who loves to crochet, holding a bag in which she could keep her yarn.

"Some wonderful friends gifted her with this awesome bag for her yarn projects and check out all her yarn! Perfect for Covid Crafting!!" explained Christine back then.

To be clear: It's terrific that all these people are chipping in and purchasing presents for Christine's kids.

The teenagers and young ones should not suffer just because their dad made some very poor financial decisions.

It's just that... this dad should really be the one to step up, don't you think?

While Meri and Janelle are renting homes, Christine bought a house for $520,000, while Robyn bought a place for $890,000.

“Financially, we’re drowning," Christine came right out and said a few months ago on Sister Wives.

No wonder, right?

Added Kody on this same episode:

"Basically we’re paying four, no five mortgages with the Coyote Pass property.”

Meri and Christine may also lose their jobs soon, which will only increase the burden all around.

What has Kody been doing to help his numerous kids and spouses amid this mess?

That's the question, folks.

And we really don't have an answer at the moment.