Chris Lopez: I Don't Give a F--K About Kailyn Lowry!

You know what's hard to believe?

That Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez ever got along well enough to conceive two children together.

They've been doing their weird on-again, off-again thing for a good few years now, but the vast majority of the time it seems like they're at each other's throats.

What's even the point?

Whatever has been going on between them can't really be explained logically, but unfortunately, toxic relationships are a thing, and so here we are.

And "here" is pretty darn messy.

OK, so we know that Kailyn met Chris when they were going to college together, and she hooked up with him while she was still married to Javi.

She got pregnant (the first time) right around the time the divorce was made official, but all the while, Chris had another girlfriend.

He still managed to be there for the birth of their first child together, Lux, but shortly after that, things got bad.

Kailyn has claimed that he broke a window in her bedroom then, and that once he broke into her home when all her children were home.

But even after that, she'd talk about how she might marry him one day, and she even said that he's the only person she's ever truly loved.

They got back together (whatever "together" is for them) around Lux's first birthday, but they broke up again shortly after, and that sort of became a pattern.

And then last fall, she became pregnant again -- and he also got arrested twice.

We're not sure why Chris was arrested, but we do know that Kailyn filed an order of protection against him afterwards.

Things have been pretty awful between them ever since.

They've said all sorts of awful things about each other all throughout her pregnancy, but let's go through some recent examples real quick, OK?

Earlier this month, Chris was doing an Instagram Live and Kail popped up in the comments and threatened to tell his followers why she got the order of protection.

He told her to leave it alone, but she then claimed that he'd choked her.

He then called her a bully, but he also said during the Live that he couldn't say too much because they have a court date coming up in regards to the PFA.

It all sounds so exhausting, right?

That's probably why Chris seems just totally done with the whole situation.

In his latest Instagram Live, he took some time to talk about the Kail situation again, saying that he's been "preparing" for the baby's due date "for the longest time."

He also told the Teen Mom fans following him that "Y'all always tracking the days and sh-t" when it comes to the pregnancy, but he said that he's "lost track of the days."

It doesn't exactly make sense, because how can he have been preparing for the due date while still losing track of the days?

Thankfully, he cleared up any confusion with his next statement.

"I don't give a f-ck," he said of the whole situation. "Y'all can record that and make it to an article at this point, I don't give a f-ck."

So that's terrible, huh?

Especially considering that many people think Kailyn has already given birth to the baby.

Her due date was July 25th, and since this will be her fourth child, many people assumed the birth would have happened before the due date, not after.

On top of this whole thing with Chris, she's also been dealing with a number of Teen Mom fans who think she should be fired for some very questionable comments she's made in the past, so there's a chance she could have given birth without making a big announcement.

Maybe she doesn't feel like making a big fuss about the birth, maybe she's trying to hide it from Chris, or maybe she's just still pregnant -- we won't have any way of knowing until she makes a statement.

And if Chris is out here saying that he doesn't "give a f-ck" about any of it ...

Well, we can't really blame her for not talking about it, can we?