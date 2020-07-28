Chris Lopez: Did He Just Accuse Kailyn Lowry of Hiding Her Fourth Baby?

Everything about Kailyn Lowry's fourth pregnancy has been surprising.

The fact that it happened at all took many fans by surprise, and the news that Lowry was pregnant by Chris Lopez really caught the public off-guard.

After all, this was a man whom she seemed to want nothing to do with Lowry after he fathered her third child.

This time, the situation was so bad that Kailyn filed for a restraining order against Chris around the time that she became pregnant with her fourth kid.

One of the only things that's not surprising about Kail's pregnancy is that she and Chris have had nothing to do with one another throughout.

Lowry has stated she does not want Lopez in the delivery room, and he seems to have accepted the fact that he won't be there for his son's birth.

But what if the situation is more tense than we even realize?

What if Kail already had the baby and didn't even tell Chris about it?

That may sound crazy, but to be fair, a lot of things about Kail's fourth pregnancy have been pretty crazy.

For reasons that aren't entirely clear, fans have become convinced that Kail already had her kid and decided to hide him from the public.

And it seems that in this case, "the public" includes Chris.

Chris took to Instagram Live for another Q&A session with fans this week.

He confirmed that Kail's due date was July 25, and he stated that he's been "preparing" for the 25th "for the longest time."

In response to a question about the possibility that Kail already had the baby, Chris gave an evasive response.

"I lost track of the days, all I know is I have been preparing for the 25th for the longest time," he said.

Dude lost track of time knowing his son is set to arrive any day now?

If it were anyone other than Chris Lopez, we'd say he was lying -- but in this case, we actually believe it.

In general, Chris seems to have adopted a pretty blasé attitude toward the whole situation.

"Other than that, I don't know what else to do and I really don't care, I don't give a f--k," he said.

"Record that if you want at this point, I don't give a f--k," he added.

Okay. So we guess it's possible that Kail really has delivered the baby and decided not to make any sort of announcement,

We thought that if that were true, it would be the final surprise of her tumultuous pregnancy, but it turns out we were wrong:

The final twist is that Chris really seems not to give a damn if his son has entered the world or not.