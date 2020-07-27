Charlie Balducci, Reality TV Pioneer, Dies at 44

Charlie Balducci, a reality television pioneer who appeared on the MTV program True Life: I'm Getting Married, died unexpectedly on Saturday morning in New York.

He was 44 years old.

According to TMZ, Balducci was found unresponsive in his Staten Island bed on Saturday, July 25.

When paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police insiders also told the celebrity gossip outlet that Balducci had last been seen around 2 a.m. -- and that it wasn't until around 9 p.m. that his body was discovered.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Balducci became known in 2001 for allowing MTV True Life cameras to follow his engagement and wedding for a total of four months.

At one point, he unleashed a vicious tirade on a late limo driver, screaming into a phone on the day of his ceremony:

"I will gut you like the piece of sh-t you are" and "I'll hunt you down like cattle."

The video went viral long before the concept of something going viral was really a thing.

Balducci and his fiance Sabrina were one of three couples at the time that were featured on True Life: I'm Getting Married.

They were discovered during a dress fitting after Sabrina said a woman came up to them and claimed they were being hysterical, as Sabrina explained to ABC in 2013:

"A woman came up to me and she said, 'I hear you in the room with your mom -- you guys are hysterical.' So I came home, I said, 'Charlie, look, they're having this MTV contest.'

"He jumped all over it."

He went on to become one of the first everyday people to build up any sort of fan base as a result of a reality TV series appearance.

Even though Charlie arrived at his wedding two hours late -- due to the aforementioned, infamous limo debacle -- he would ultimately marry his wife and have two children with her.

The two are now divorced.

And the kids are both boys; they are 17 and 19 years old today.

After his experience on the small screen, Balducci went on to serve as the president and founder of NycArtsCypher.

The non-profit organization promotes positive values through arts and entertainment.

In one of his final tweets, Charlie shared a quote that expressed the importance of living life to the fullest.

"Today let us remember that life gives no guarantees. It is uncertain and unpredictable," the quote reads. "Hence, it is our absolute duty to make the most of each day."

In the end, Charlie told ABC seven years ago that he has noo regrets.

About the television show or his fiery explosion.

"In defense of myself, I really did what any Staten Islander would have done in that situation," he said back in the day.

May Charlie Balducci rest in peace.