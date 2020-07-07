Cassie Randolph Trashes The Bachelor Editing: I'm More Than Colton's Ex, Okay?!?

Cassie Randolph would like to clear the air.

Because she's very upset with what was just on ABC's air.

Cassie on The Bachelor — The Greatest Seasons Ever!

The former The Bachelor suitor made an appearance last night on The Bachelor — The Greatest Seasons Ever!.

During her catch-up interview with Chris Harrison, Randolph was asked numerous times about her recent split from Colton Underwood.

This made a lot of sense because it only just happened and because, let's face it, this is really the only reason Bachelor Nation fans have a major interest in Randolph.

But Cassie really wants everyone to know a couple things:

Cassie Randolph on the Beach

FIRST, there was a lot of material she and Harrison talked about... which ABC chose not to include on the special.

SECOND, she doesn't want to be defined purely as someone who once dated Colton Underwood.

“So I’m a little irritated about a few things right now," Cassie wrote on her Instagram Stories after the aforementioned show concluded.

"Just watched the Bachelor interview that aired and I feel like I’m speaking to no one. I’ve said this a million times, you guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about.

"There was so much more that I talk about in that interview than just our relationship.”

Colton Underwood and Cassie

Randolph dated Underwood from November 2018 through May 2020.

They ended their romance just over a month ago, a surprising development that Randolph confirmed as follows:

Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives.

With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him.

We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.

Colton and Cassie Online

In this new update, Cassie explained that she had told producers she didn’t want to talk about the split, so they covered other topics.

“We talked about my tattoo, we talked about reminiscing on Trista’s season which was the whole point of going on, we talked about school.

"Believe it or not, there’s so much more to me than just my past relationship, and I think that’s why I’m annoyed.

"It’s just ridiculous how people can make assumptions on things they know nothing about.”

Cassie Randolph with Colton

During the July 6 episode, Harrison asked Randolph what happened between her and Underwood that resulted in the pair announcing they were over as a couple on May 29.

“It’s a sensitive subject because I feel like we’re still kinda going through it, and it’s still pretty emotional for both of us," she replied.

"We haven’t really talked about it publicly yet and I don’t know if either of us is ready, but I will say it’s been really hard.

"I think going through any breakup is really hard but going through one in public comes with a whole new set of challenges. I mean, I’ve never gone through any of this before so we’re both kind of learning to navigate it.

"We’re on good terms and hanging in there.”

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Earlier this month, Randolph confessed on social media that she's been struggling since the split.

"I feel like saying: ok all you mother ffers hating on me for my breakup-please stop," she said to the trolls in this post, adding:

"It’s been an awful few months for ME trying to go thru it. I’m STILL going thru it. It’s hard enough w/out your know-it-all comments. You literally know nothing so go away...

"Thx to the majority of u who’ve been kind & sent concerned messages. It means more than u know."

Cassie Randolph on the Gram

Underwood, for his part, has said nothing about the break-up since his initial Instagram post.

“Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting," it read at the time.

"Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay.

"We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

