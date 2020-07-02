Cassie Randolph: I've Been So Miserable Without Colton!

Cassie Randolph is keeping it very real on Instagram.

And that unfortunately means the following right now:

Cassie Randolph is really, really, REALLY upset at the moment.

As previously reported, Randolph split from Colton Underwood at the end of May, shocking Bachelor Nation residents in the process.

The couple announced the break-up on a Friday night, sounding as amicable as possible in the process.

"First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet," Cassie and Colton said at the time.

"However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us.

"Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives."

Underwood has said very little about the split since it occurred, but Cassie just opened way up about it on social media.

"The last 2 years I’ve been thrust into a spotlight after living a fairly normal life.

"Since then, I’ve been trying to learn how to navigate my life changes while also trying to cling to who I am," said Randolph to open a lengthy caption this week, adding:

"I used to think a platform would give me a voice, but in many ways a platform takes your voice."

Cassie and Colton made headlines this spring because the latter was one of the first celebrities to test positive for the coronavirus.

He then quarantined upstais at Cassie's parents' house.

"For someone like me it’s been paralyzing," Cassie continued.

"I can overthink everything. It takes really thick skin to navigate constant drama, fake articles, nasty DMs & comments or rumors started by people who feel entitled to your personal life."

It sounds like Randolph is having a really difficult time, as she kept writing:

"It takes incredible mental strength to shrug off strangers who regularly criticize your character based on conclusions they drew while watching an edited tv show (I could say so much here). It can feel like an uphill battle.

"Sometimes I want to just say what I want & forget my sensitive side that strives to do the “right thing”, be calm & rational, be kind, think of others first etc..."

Sadly, it's also clear that Cassie hads been dealing with some online trolls and haters.

"I feel like saying: ok all you mother ffers hating on me for my breakup-please stop.

"It’s been an awful few months for ME trying to go thru it. I’m STILL going thru it.

"It’s hard enough w/out your know-it-all comments. You literally know nothing so go away."

Randolph is also aware that plenty of folks out there have it worse than she does right now.

She fully understands the craziness of the world these days... but that doesn't mean individuals can't have their own problems, you know?

Wrote Cassie:

"One minute I feel my rant above & the next I feel selfish thinking about myself when there are truly critical issues in the world right now: BLM, Covid, toxic politics, matters of life and death; social injustice.

"Kinda puts personal problems in perspective."

Added the former The Bachelor suitor:

Hence, the reason I decided (against advice) to cancel contracts & delete IG for 30 days.

The break, tho short, was amazing.

What did I do? I read a LOT, got a tattoo, caught up with friends, attended 2 protests, finished 60 HOURS OF SIMUCASE, re-evaluated my dreams and goals, went surfing, dyed my own hair, played my guitar, got out my sewing machine...lived in the moment.

Concluded Cassie:

Life is short. We all have struggles to figure out. All we can do is the best we know in the moment so when we reflect, we don’t feel regret. Always be learning, always be growing.

Ok, I’m done.

A bit all over the place, but I’m forcing myself not to overthink. Thx to the majority of u who’ve been kind & sent concerned messages. It means more than u know.