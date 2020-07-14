Bryshere Gray, Empire Actor, Arrested by SWAT Team on Domestic Assault Charges

Bryshere Gray, an actor and musician best known for playing Hakeen Lyon on the Fox drama Empire, has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Arizona.

The star was taken into custody after a woman identifying herself as his wife placed a 911 call at a gas station.

Here are the troubling details, as we know them at the moment:

On Monday the Goodyear Police Department reported that 26-year-old had been arrested on Sunday evening.

According to press release, the aforementioned woman made the 911 call after being given a ride by someone she flagged down at a gas station.

She told the individual who picked her up that she had been assaulted for several hours.

Per this same release, the woman had "numerous visible injuries" on her body and claimed that Gray strangled her to the point where she once lost consciousness.

Gray's wife was treated at a local hospital and released for her non life-threatening injuries.

On the Goodyear Police Department Facebook page, cops wrote they went over to Gray's house and made "an effort to contact" the actor.

However, "he refused to come out and speak with officers."

Therefoore, SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called out to assist.

Just after 7:00 am on Monday, Gray was taken into custody without incident.

He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on domestic violence charges.

"Goodyear Detectives and Victim’s Advocate continued to assist [the victim] after her discharge from the hospital," the department wrote on Facebook in a post accompanied by Gray's mugshot.

Gray was born in Philadelphia and also raps under the name “Yazz the Greatest.”

He starred on Empire for all six seasons of the smash hit.

It was canceled this spring, however, after Gray's co-star, Jussie Smollett, claimed last year that he was the victim of a racially and politically motivated assault.

Authorities in Chicago later charged Smollett with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly fabricating the story and filing a false police report.

Those charges were later dropped, talhough Smollett was indicted in February on six charges of disorderly conduct.

Smollett has denied the allegations and was countersuing for malicious prosecution, though a judge dismissed the suit in April.

No word yet, meanwhile, from Gray or anyone in his camp.