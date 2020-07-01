Brittany Banks SCHOOLS Xenophobic 90 Day Fiance Fans: You're Uneducated!

Last month, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Brittany Banks accused Yazan of being a lying, gaslighting hypocrite.

Xenophobic trolls have said that she should have known better -- but Brittany is clapping back hard at their ignorance.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Brittany Banks is taking aim at some of her most clueless critics in the 90 Day Fiance fandom.

"Let’s talk about the loud and wrong crew," her statement begins.

Specifically, Brittany explains, she is referring to "the ones who told me to do research they hadn’t done themselves."

"So, after traveling extensively," Brittany reveals, "I found out Americans are severely undereducated."

"We are 37th in the world for math and science," she grimly shares.

"Which means," Brittany points out with a play on words, "a lot of us aren’t doing research."

"We just think intelligence comes with the citizenship," Brittany laments.

"Or we repeat what we watch on tv," she notes, "and assume those we watch have done the research for us."

"Usually they haven’t," Brittany adds, "and are saying what fits their agenda." That is true enough -- even if the only agenda is just to tell a story.

"Continuously making gross general assumptions that threaten & violate people’s individual integrity," Brittany's post continues.

"Only 42% of American have a passport," she notes.

Brittany notes that this is "far behind other modernized countries."

"Clearly," Brittany points out, "Americans need to travel more or see more people’s experiences traveling."

"Surprise," she announces, "I didn’t do the show for clout."

"I did it," Brittany explains, "because some Americans need to watch 90dayfiance and get educated."

"Plus this is a time for inclusion," Brittany correctly points out.

Alongside more serious changes in our society, many are pushing for more inclusivity and diversity in the entertainment industry.

"TLC has been ahead of the ball in having poc represented in their network."

"If you don’t believe out of trillions of people," Brittany begins.

She interrupts herself: "(I can’t believe I have to put in parenthesis that I said trillions to sarcastically exaggerate for the idiots who will point this out for virtual cookies)"

Back on track, Brittany continues: "in the world someone like me and someone like Yazan would never hook up you clearly live in a box."

"Get out more try new things!" Brittany encourages her fans and followers.

"We only have ONE life to live," she points out, "how do you know what you like if you don’t try it!"

"Say what you want," Brittany adds, "but I go out in the field and do my research."

Brittany notes that she does this 'because I’m not [scared]."

"I got heart," she concludes.

That was great -- but what brought it on?

Yazan's behavior thus far on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 has been downright atrocious.

He yelled obscenities at Brittany almost as soon as she touched down in Jordan, and continued his misbehavior in the car.

Why was he so unconscionably rude? Because Brittany brought along a bottle of tequila and (gasp) hugged the production crew.

A number of 90 Day Fiance fans have been writing all over social media that Brittany should have "done her research."

According to them, Brittany should not date anyone in Jordan because "women there have no rights" and "you can't live her lifestyle."

These are the people to whom Brittany is responding -- ignorant people who refuse to learn about the world.

Alcohol is legal in Jordan. It is served in some restaurants. There are bars.

While PDA is frowned upon and "lewd" displays can get a person into trouble, brief chaste hugs of camera crews are clearly fine.

While Jordan has some archaic laws on the books regarding some women's issues, the country is pushing to change them -- with the King and Queens' support.

The issues that Yazan and Brittany have been having so far on our screen is not the inevitable consequence of dating a man in Jordan.

They are, instead, consequences of Yazan's personality and his expectations of Brittany -- stemming from lies that he is telling his family.

Brittany is right to set people straight. Xenophobia makes outsiders look scary to you, and it makes you look like a clown to others.

Our only real critique of her takedown is to remind her that some people's opportunities are limited by outside forces.

Travel costs money. And unlike most of the indistrialized world, Americans are not guaranteed paid vacation time.

One of the reasons that so many people in the rest of the world can easily vacation is that a measure of economic justice is encoded within the law.