Brittany Banks: I'm Still with Yazan! I LOVE Being Gaslit!

Just last week, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Brittany Banks laid into Yazan Abo Horira accusing him of being a gaslighting hypocrite.

Now, she is suddenly singing a very different tune.

Brittany Banks seems to have come around on how she feels about Yazan, and it's not just about the photos that she is sharing.

She has put up sweet photos of the two of them enjoying a meal together.

Even more surprising to some more ignorant and xenophobic 90 Day Fiance viewers is that she showed them showing some skin.

Last week, she was calling Yazan a hypocrite who likes ketamine and misogyny. Now, it's all smiles.

"It’s hard not to stay loyal to the queen," Brittany captions this pair of amicable photos.

Vaguely, she adds: "Some know better than others."

One, we're not entirely sure what that means.

Two, Brittany may want to tread carefully -- there is already one self-proclaimed "queen" on 90 Day Fiance.

There's a lot going on in the comments, from fans, from Brittany, and from Yazan.

One understandably confused fan asks why Yazan is fine with them both showing skin like this.

After all, he did flip out after she hugged production and brought a single bottle of tequila with her.

Brittany is the first to admit that she doesn't have a good answer.

"Now girl," Brittany replies, "I would love to give you an educated answer."

"But all I can say is, men are confusing," she states.

"And," Brittany opines, "women should run the world."

She's not wrong.

Another commenter reminded Brittany of Yazan's extremely rude demand for her to silence.

"Enough, enough, enough," which in Arabic is "khalas, khalas, khalas."

He said this repeatedly when she complained about his atrocious behavior -- speaking of when he yelled and cursed at her.

On top of that rude attempt to silence her, he put his hand in front of her face.

"Hullas, hullas, hullas," one commenter writes in their attempt to reproduce the word that Yazan used.

"Every time y'all do this and remind me," Brittany replied, "y'all get him cussed out."

While we're not sure of why Brittany needs to be reminded, it's good to hear that she is holding him accountable.

Admittedly, most people would choose a breakup over rehashing a fight from months ago.

Brittany confirms that she was by the Dead Sea in that photo.

Additionally, she teases fans by reminding them that they will have to watch and find out if she managed to get divorced.

Brittany's drama before she arrived was centered upon realizing that she is still legally married and racing to put that paperwork through.

Upon her arrival, however, Yazan's inexcusable behavior gave her new layers of drama -- and added concerns about telling him the truth.

"Fun facts about us," Brittany's now-deleted post from last week began: "Yazans favorite drink is Jack Daniels."

Brittany continued: "Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women."

"He also loves to cheat with 90 day fiance fans," Brittany announced.

She accused: "He’s on his third one."

"His favorite pastime," Brittany wrote, "is blaming others for his actions."

"Enjoy @yazan_abuhurira," Brittany noted, making sure to tag the man she was accusing of cheating and hypocrisy.

She asked: "Did I miss anything?"

"Should I honorably mention your out of control temper?" Brittany concluded.

"How the f--k you get mad [because you are] lying and I don't believe you?" asked in a follow-up post.

Brittany captioned the new post: "Alright, alright, settle down kids."

"Yazan is awake now," she noted, likely in reference to the fact that the post was deleted only seconds later.

"And," Brittany warned her followers, "if he tears us talking about him, "he's going to flip his s--t."

Now, however, it seems that Yazan knows how to talk to Brittany in a more respectful manner.

"You are so gorgeous my queen," he praises in the comments of her more recent photos.

He gushes: "I am so lucky to have you in my life."

That was not all that he had to say.

"We are all human beings," Yazan notes in the comments, "and we have feelings, emotions, and moodswings."

Most of that is true (except for the mood swings part), but not everyone makes those feelings someone else's problem.

"Yes," he tells a fan, "I agree that she is sweet and beautiful."

"And I will try my best to be a gentleman to her," Yazan vowed. "Thank you for the wish."