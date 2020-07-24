Brittany Banks FEUDS with Yazan Over Awful Slut-Shaming Message

Even as 90 Day Fiance fans worry about Brittany's clashes with Yazan's family, she is repeatedly and openly warring with him on Instagram.

This time, Brittany is taking Yazan to task for some outrageous sexist remarks that he made.

"Have you ever wondered what is the difference between a good girl and a bad girl?" Yazan asked in his Instagram Stories this week.

"Well," he continued to whatever possible audience has wondered this, "let me tell you about my thoughts."

Yazan decreed: "First of all, a good girl will loosen her shirt button when it’s hot but a bad girl will loosen her shirt button to make a situation hot."

"Secondly, a good girl wears underwear and a bad girl don’t use underwear," Yazan announced.

"Thirdly, a good girl says no and a bad girl says when?" he has decided.

"Lastly," Yazan claimed, "a good girl goes to a party then go home then go to bed but a bad girl goes to a party then go to bed then goes home."

"That’s my personal point of view," Yazan explained.

Wildly, he then insisted: "and a good person will definitely agree with what I said.”

In total contrast to his bizarre, slut-shaming message, Yazan concluded his Instagram Story post with “Spread positivity and love."

Brittany took to her own Instagram Stories to very correctly put Yazan on blast.

"This is what misogynistic men say," she accurately began.

"First of all. there is no such thing as a good and bad girl," Brittany stated, "only a judgmental man who ain’t GOOD for s--t but trying to control a girl ON her s--t."

"Let’s be clear PROPHET MUHAMMAD DOES NOT APPROVE HIS MESSAGES OF TEARING WOMEN DOWN. Period," Brittany added.

She instructed Yazan to "Stop being weak and trying to dim a woman’s light as a man and get YOUR responsibilities in order."

"And maybe," Brittany suggested, "you won’t feel threatened by women minding their business & getting money. F--k wrong w you posting this."

"Let me apologize to all women on behalf of the statement Yazan just made," Brittany announced.

"I don’t support that message at all," she affirmed.

Brittany noted: "That is a dangerous message to put out especially in a time where woman are fighting for our safety, protection against sexual assault, and equal rights."

"Women DO WHAT YOU WANT," Brittany wisely encouraged. "A man cannot tell you if you’re good or bad only you and God knows your heart."

'And we are so much more complex than good and bad," she added.

Colorfully, Brittany expressed: "We are 7 layer cakes! "

Brittany then threw Yazan's toxic and sexist attitude back in his face as she parodied his patriarchal mindset.

"A good man holds a job and provides for his woman," Brittany fired back.

"A bad man sits at home with his hand out to everybody," she said, "trying to demand respect and control over a woman who WORKS for hers."

"If I let you control me," Brittany declared, "we’d be homeless."

She explained: "cus lord knows you will not work or pay one bill with all that mouth."

Brittany concluded her very correct lecture with: "Sit this one out boo."

"I want to clarify something," Yazan said meekly in an update to his Instagram Story.

"My previous stories is not about any specific person,” he insisted.

Yazan explained: “I was just talking about something in general." Uh, nice try.

The fact of the matter is that even if Yazan wasn't thinking of Brittany at all when he made his post, that's not doing him any favors.

It was a bad post, ascribing moral judgments to personal judgments and behaviors that are not immoral in the slightest.

Brittany might wear different clothes and eat different foods in Jordan if she chooses, but right and wrong transcend cultural boundaries. What Yazan said was sexist and wrong, period.