Britney Spears' Instagram is FAKED, #FreeBritney Activists Claim

Fans continue to buzz about Britney Spears' unjust conservatorship depriving her of freedoms and fundamental human rights.

Even as her followers swoon over her natural, minimum-makeup look, others can't help but wonder if her Instagram itself is faked.

Britney Spears, the incomparable talent and beloved superstar, uploaded this stunning photo to Instagram.

"Who would have thunk it ?!?!" her caption begins.

"After all this time in my life," she reflects, "I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go."

"I mean …. a little makeup is fun," Britney acknowledges.

"But," she remarks, "after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless."

Britney opines: "I think a natural look is the way to go." It's certainly working for her!

Speaking of not wearing makeup, Britney notes that "it makes you look waaaay younger and so much better !!!!"

"Pssss YES .... I know I’m wearing mascara in this !!!!" she concludes.

Clearly, she had predicted the annoying comments that people would make and elected to preempt them.

There is a lot to be said about how makeup can make someone look younger or older, better or worse.

A woman as beautiful as Britney may not have the same experiences as someone else, obviously.

But fans in the comments had observations that had nothing to do with makeup and everything to do with what goes on behind the scenes on Britney's Instagram.

"Anyone else notice her most recent posts look like the pics were all taken on the same day," one follower comments.

The comment continues: "And posted at different times to make it look like she’s positing consistently?"

That is an interesting suggestion -- one with which others seem to agree.

"Thought the same thing earlier," another commenter observes.

Another chimed in, suggesting that when it comes to posting photos to Instagram, "Someone is doing it for her."

Others noted that they noticed the same sets of backgrounds in her photos, shared days or even weeks apart.

These comments come at a time when Britney Spears' conservatorship is under a tremendous amount of public scrutiny.

At present, Britney is not allowed to drive or to vote. She cannot get married without permission.

She is a grown woman, a mother of two, who has fewer freedoms than the average 17-year-old.

Scrutiny of Britney's terrible father, Jamie Spears, has intensified over the past couple of years.

It doesn't make much sense to fans how Britney could be allegedly unable to manage her life, yet capable of being one of the world's best performers.

Who exactly can manage night after night of intense Vegas performances, but can't be trusted to vote?

Even Britney's mother has been seen "liking" social media posts asking these questions and more.

For that matter, she even appeared to show support to those saying that "someone" appears to be manipulating aspects of Britney's social media.

That said, we have to point out that Britney's photos are not necessarily evidence that her Instagram is micromanaged to that extent.

The reality is that a lot of people take a series of photos at once and then post them over a period of time.

Instagram Influencers do this. OnlyFans stars do this. And we're sure that Britney does too.

There are a lot of valid reasons for concern about Britney and the conservatorship, but spinning wild theories distracts from the noble #FreeBritney cause.