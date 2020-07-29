Britney Spears Shocks Fans With Full-Body Tattoo!

As the #FreeBritney movement continues to worry about Britney Spears' limited freedoms, she continues to live under a conservatorship.

Taking to Instagram, Britney is the first to admit that she is demanding attention from her followers.

"So I got carried away with henna!!!!" Britney's caption beside two photos begins.

Sure enough, she is covered in gorgeous designs, similar to those that would be applied with henna.

Henna is not white, and this is believed to be a body adhesive -- one that has come to be known as "white henna" for obvious reasons.

"I think I’m going for a bohemian look in the second picture," Britney observes.

She is the first to admit that she is "not sure what my hands on my hips are about"

In the photo in question, she is showing off her incredible body yet again, this time in a crop top.

"I guess I’m demanding attention," Britney's caption concludes.

She also uses a series of emojis to convey joy and amusement.

Britney never has to struggle to get attention, but showing off her legendary body absolutely demands it.

Now, ordinarily, we would look at this as just another thirst trap.

Even the potential conversation over whether or not white people wearing henna is some form of appropriation would be side-stepped.

As we explained, those beautiful patterns on her skin were made with a skin-safe adhesive, the same kind used to give cosplayers "elf ears" for a day.

However, in the current climate and amidst the #FreeBritney movement, some fans have been viewing her posts in a new light.

For example, comments of "if you need help, wear yellow" have been followed by photos of Britney in a yellow blouse.

As a result, fans have been taking an eagle-eyed, detail-oriented approach to her words, emojis, and photos.

For example, in the bikini photo with the "white henna" designs?

Some of the commenters swore that the designs were meant to convey hidden meanings for their interpretation.

Others claimed to see specific symbols, including skulls, within the patterns.

The reason that people are searching high and low for "secret messages" from Britney is because of the control that her father has over her life.

She is one of the most talented performers in the world. She is a 38-year-old mother of two wonderful teenage sons.

But she does not have the right to drive a car. She is not allowed to vote. So many simple decisions are denied to her through her conservatorship.

The conservatorship is a horror, pure and simple. That part of this is not subjective in the least.

Jamie Spears, her father, is not a good person -- to the point where he is not allowed to contact Britney's sons, thanks to a protective order.

But does that mean that Britney must resort to sending coded messages to fans and simply hoping that they can piece it together?

Sometimes, people with good intentions take things way, way too far. #FreeBritney is a human rights movement, not a reenactment of The DaVinci Code.

Just because someone comments an "instruction" to her doesn't mean that she read it and followed it as a pleas for help.

Also, Britney often wears yellow, pink, and white. Some of these "messages" sound a little like "smile in your next pic if you're being held captive."

We all love Britney. We all want her to be able to make her own choices and exercise her fundamental human rights.

That does not mean that #FreeBritney can be allowed to turn into a meme, or some sort of twisted scavenger hunt.

Please let Britney enjoy Instagram in peace. There are better ways to apply pressure to one day actually free Britney.