Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere's Ex, Arrested for Felony Assault

Brian Hickerson, a man known for having dated Hayden Panettiere and allegedly assaulting the actress, has been arrested and charged...

... with felony assault.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that Hickerson was taken into custody on Thursday on a corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant charge.

The charge stems from previous incidents.

According to the spokesperson and inmate records, Hickerson remains in custody and is being held on a $320,000 bail.

He was also accused of getting physical last spring with Panettiere, who chose to remain in a relationship with the 31-year old despite the reported altercation.

The criminal complaint in this case outlines eight charges against Hickerson over allegedly abusive incidents stemming from May 2019 to January 2020.

These charges include four felony charges of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant; a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, "to wit, garage floor"; a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, "to wit, stairs"; and a misdemeanor charge of battery on a spouse/cohabitant.

Based on documents obtained by People Magazine, Panettiere is cited by name in one section.

Charged with dissuading a witness from prosecuting a crime, Hickerson supposedly attempted to "prevent and dissuade Hayden P., a victim and witness of a crime from causing a complaint, indictment, information, probation and parole violating to be sought and prosecuted and assisting in the prosecution thereof."

This allegedly happened just a few weeks ago, on June 27, 2020.

The former Heroes star has said very little about her interactions with Hickerson over the years.

But she finally addressed this painful past today via Instagram.

"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," she wrote.

"I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

Concluded the 30-year old actress:

"For anyone else affected by abuse and needing support, please know that you can call 1-800-799-7233.

"If you're unable to speak safely, you can log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474. You are not alone."

Panettiere and Hickerson started dating after reports circulated that she and then-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko had broken up in August of 2018.

Panettiere and Klitschko share a five-year old daughter named Kaya, who lives in Ukraine with her father.

The star's lawyer, Alan Jackson, has also issued the following statement:

"After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life.

"Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served.

"As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun."