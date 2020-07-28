Brandi Glanville: Look at These Text Messages! I Can Prove I Banged Denise Richards!

Brandi Glanville claims to have evidence that she is NOT a f--king liar.

The Bravo personality shared a number of text messages on Sunday that she alleges prove she did, indeed, carry on an affair with Denise Richards.

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers know well at this point, Glanville has been arguing for months that she slept with Richards -- despite the endless denials by Richards herself.

On last Wednesday's installment of this beloved series, Brandi dropped this bombshell on her co-stars.

She said she and Denise did "everything" after the latter invited Brandi to crash at her house last year.

And now she says she has the receipts to back up this claim.

“Listen to my podcast from Friday & you’ll know why Denise asked me to specifically say I was staying at the hotel across the way when I wasn’t!” Glanville, Tweeted on Sunday, July 26.

“It’s because her daughter had a friend with her & she didn’t want the parents of the friend to know that I was staying in the room!!”

Added Glanville:

"Also you will hear the uncut version on housewives which proves that I stayed with Denise we didn’t know we were recording but we were. Be Patient all will be revealed."

During last week’s intense episode, Glanville went over to Kyle Richards’s house (along with Teddi Mellencamp and Kim Richards) and detailed what supposedly went on between her and Richards.

“We got to the restroom and all of a sudden we’re making out,” Glanville said of the dinner at which she met Richards for the first time.

“I was not expecting it but I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll go with it. I’m wasted. You’re pretty. Let’s do this.'”

Richards married Aaron Phypers in 2018... but Glanville has alleged the two have an open marriage.

On Sunday, meanwhile, Brandi shared screenshot of a text message from Richards.

It seemingly depicts the Wild Things actress suggesting Glanville stay in her cottage to save money on the night the hookup allegedly transpired last year.

As Brandi told her colleagues on air several days ago, Denise told her at the time that a bed would be provided for her during the visit.

Alas, Glanville, explained, there was no bed there in the end... so she had to share one with Richards.

On its own, does this text exchange really prove Brandi's intercourse-themed point?

“That first night the girls were sleeping downstairs with the door and Denise had a room upstairs,” Glanville said on the episode.

“There was no rollaway bed, conveniently. And so I just slept in the bed with Denise. The first night I was there, we just had a good night.

"We were hanging out and the next night we got really drunk and we were so f--ked up and we kind of hooked up.”

This is where Brandi said the reality stars did "everything," sexually.

Richards has repeatedly denied the affair, recently telling the Washington Post, "I did not have an affair," before adding:

"If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it."

She added:

"There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that's all I'll say."

That was a weird thing to just toss in there, wasn't it?

Glanville, for her part, said last week on air that she truly believed Richards was free to hook up with anyone she wants to.

Citing Denise's husband, Brandi told her friends:

“I don’t want you guys to judge me. … I was uncomfortable. … I would have never slept with Denise if I thought that Aaron was not OK with it."