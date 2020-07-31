Brad Garrett to Ellen DeGeneres: YOU'RE to Blame for Your Show's Toxic Culture!

Brad Garrett has a harsh truth to share with Ellen DeGeneres.

The former Everybody Loves Raymond star took to Twitter this week and issued a very short, albeit verry simple message to the beleaguered comedian.

Following ongoing reports of a toxic workplace environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, along with new reports of sexual harassment on set, Garrett linked to Ellen's apology from Wednesday night...

... and basically called it complete BS.

"Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow," Garrett wrote, tagging DeGeneres and writing:

"Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge."

For the record, Garrett was a guest six times on Ellen's talk show.

So he's speaking from some experience here.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the program was under internal investigation due to numerous ex-employees telling Buzzfeed News that they were treated horribly and unfairly by a number of executive producers.

These allegations included staffers who said they were penalized for taking medical leave... instances of racial microaggressions ... and fear of retribution for raising complaints.

More recently, producer Kevin Leman was accused of making sexual advances on an ex-staffer at a company party.

He has also been accused of grabbing a production assistant’s penis and groping another PA in a car, in addition to making inappropriate comments at the office.

Leman has denied “any kind of sexual impropriety” and said he does not believe he has ever had “a single HR or inter-personal complaint made” about him in his 17 years working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Still, though... it's yet another extremely troubling look behind the scenes of a once-beloved series.

On Thursday, DeGeneres issued an apology to the staff members of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in response to this influx of criticism.

"Hey everybody – it’s Ellen," she wrote.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect.

"Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

"And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

DeGeneres, however, also seemed to hide behind executives on the show, shirking some responsibility for all that has seemingly transpired.

"I’m learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop," she said.

"As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded.

"To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.

"It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice."

The 62-year old added that she is "glad the issues" were brought to her attention, and she is promising to do her "part" in pushing herself and others "to learn and grow."

She continued:

"We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention.

"I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so."

And she concluded:

I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world. I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it.

Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience.

If not for COVID, I’d have done this in person, and I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then. Stay safe and healthy. Love, Ellen.

In a statement from Warner Bros. yesterday, the company said it "interviewed dozens of current and former employees about the environment" of the show and were "disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management."

This statement added:

Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion.

We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show.