Blake Abelard and Jasmin Lahtinen: 90 Day Fiance Lied About Our Love!

Despite a middle-road storyline on Season 7, Blake Abelard and Jasmin Lahtinen are one of 90 Day Fiance's most referenced recent couples.

Now, Blake is catching up fans on their married life, their sex life, and the ways that TLC misrepresented their relationship.

Like so many 90 Day Fiance stars before him, Blake spoke on The Domenick Nati Show.

In terms of his sex life with Jasmin, he says: "You know, it’s been happening more and requested more during this quarantine …"

Blake explains that their increasingly amorous married life is possible "because I’m home more."

"Ever since quarantine," Blake reflects, "that’s been happening."

Blake notes that he and Jasmin have been asked many times about whether that banging might lead to a baby.

He replies that theya re planning on having children, promising that "it will happen.

But that said, there is no rush.

Despite all of the boning that they have been up to for the past few months, they are not actually trying to conceive.

That doesn't mean that they haven't expanded their family a little.

In April, Blake and Jasmin adopted a precious little kitten named Oliver.

As for their wedding, Blake details, it was an intimate ceremony in Woodland Hills, California -- near where he grew up.

"It was all real close people, all close friends. My dad was there. Her parents were there,” Blake describes. “And her sister was there."

Speaking of Jasmin's sister, Blake explains that, on 90 Day Fiance, some aspects of their relationship were “exaggerated” to “an extent."

Only up to a point, he explains, clarifying: "I’m not gonna say, ‘Oh, this is completely false.’"

"But, you know, there are things that have been exaggerated," Blake acknowledges.

TLC made some editing choices "that made it seem worse than it was, or worse than it is."

“For example, the music thing," Blake says.

Readers will recall that Jasmin seemed disinterested, to say the least, in Blake's career.

"She doesn’t like my music or whatever," he characterizes the portrayal.

"Obviously, when we’re being filmed we’re talking about it," Blake admits, "but you don’t hear the full conversation."

"You hear little parts of it," Blake explains. "So it seems that way."

"Yeah, of course, we said it," he confirms. "But it depends on the context."

"You don’t know the context of how we say it," Blake points out.

He is absolutely right. That is how reality TV functions, and how producers and editors sculpt raw footage into storylines.

"We shot crazy cool stuff that was left out,” Blake also adds with an air of regret.

“So it just seems like my friends are nagging her, she’s not getting along with them," he explains.

Blake adds that it appears on the show that "she hates my music, she’s using me, and she just wants to be with her sister."

But viewers are only seeing things from a certain point of view.

"But the stuff that was actually cool and loving and nice, you know, you missed," Blake concludes.

That is how reality television works, but we're glad that he is not claiming that TLC magically fabricated the points of disagreement.

The point is that they don't have to -- they just selectively pick out pieces of what they filmed that tell what they feel is an interesting story.

Anyway, we'll let these two get back to lockdown boning.