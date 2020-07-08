Beyonce Is Actually an Italian Pretending to Be Black, Florida Politician Claims

We know this may be hard for some members of the Beyhive to admit, but it's allegedly true:

Beyonce Knowles is not actually black.

Her name is Ann Marie Lastrassi and she is of Italian descent.

KW Miller, a Congressional hopeful who is running for office in Florida, relayed this surprising piece of information to his 17,000 Twitter followers this week.

"Beyoncé is not even African American," Miller Tweeted, as you can see for yourself down below. "She is faking this for exposure."

What sort of exposure you might ask?

The sort that comes with being a prominent, so-called African-American who can take control of conversation that center around this race and act like a role model to others who look like her.

"Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian," continued Miller, seemingly in all seriousness,

"This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCÉ YOU ARE ON NOTICE!"

Back in late May, Beyonce became one of the first celebrities to post a thoughful message in response to the killing of George Floyd.

The artist called for "justice" and added:

"We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain."

Miller, who is running for Congress in Florida's 18th Congressional District in November, believes in a conspiracy theory that seemed to have started as a joke on social media a few days ago.

By latching on to it, he's captured the kind of attention that someone in his shoes could only have dreamed about before.

Even if that attention is due to his imbecilic and racist ramblings.

Continued Miller:

"You all do know that Beyoncé’s song “Formation” was a secret coded message to the globalists I certainly hope?"

And continued Miller some more:

"The song clearly admitted that she was demonic and that she worshipped in the Satanist churches located in Alabama & Louisiana. She keeps Satanist symbols in her bag."

The politican went on to say that "Becky With The Good Hair" actually refers to "Soros operative" UK writer Beck Hogge.

He also thinks the fact Beyonce shouts out to a "Black Bill Gates in the making" in 2020 -- the same year Black Lives Matter "terrorizes" the country and Bill Gates pushes a COVID vaccination - was simply too much to be a coincidence.

Miller also recently Tweeted:

"WHITE, STRAIGHT MALES ARE THE MOST DISCRIMINATED AGAINST PEOPLE IN AMERICA!"

He's either a carnival barker who will say absolutely anything to make news -- or he's running for political office and truly believes these things.

You can go ahead and decide which option is scarier.

For the record, the origin of this Beyonce conspiracy theory stemmed from a Instagram comment alleging Miller's claim in June.

A very obviously tongue-in-cheek Twitter thread at the time said to have found pictures of "Lastrassi" -- using a photo of Big Brother 11's Rachael White -- and the fake theory caught fire.

Most commentators were in on the joke.

Most. But not all.

Miller describes himself as a Donald Trump supporter.

However, he is running in the election as an Independent candidate against incumbent Republican Representative Brian Mast.