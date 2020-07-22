Audrey Roloff Debuts Postpartum Bikini Body, Blows Fans Away

Finally, some good news for Audrey Roloff.

The former Little People, Big World star has been facing quite a bit of backlash of late -- from Instagram followers who think she's a hypocrite to family members who think she's a phony.

But now Roloff has shared a handful of new social media photos that have elicited a very different kind of response.

A positive one!

On Sunday, Audrey turned 29 years old and celebrated by spending some time outdoors with her husband, children and friends.

As we noted, Audrey did NOT hang out with any relatives during this gathering, which makes us think some tension exists between her and her in-laws... but that isn't the point right now.

The point, instead, is this:

AUDREY LOOKED AMAZING IN HER BIKINI!

This has become a talking point amid followers because Audrey gave birth to her second child just six months or so -- and, yes, now she's already banging this sort of body.

Impressive, right?

“Doesn’t look like you just had a baby,” one person commented underneath the new photos of Audrey flaunting her abs.

“You hit the genetic jackpot girlfriend,” another wrote.

“Wish I looked that good!” echoed a third social media user.

"Pool all day with the family yesterday + wine tasting all day today with my babe today = birthday weekend," wrote the mother of two as a caption to these snapshots, later adding:

"Thank you all for the kind birthday messages. I felt so encouraged and celebrated.

"Jeremy and I had so much on our first 24-hour date away from the kids since I had Bode! We went wine tasting in the Oregon wine country together for the first time(still can’t believe it took us this long)

"We had so much fun tasting and exploring such a beautiful part of Oregon in the summertime."

As we said previously, such compliments could not have come at a better time for Audrey.

She was dragged pretty hard this summer by brother-in-law Jacob after responding to the Black Lives Matter movement by merely quoting the bible, as Jacob called out "white Christian voices [who contribute] nothing to the movement, no call to donation, no call to action; only empty gestures and fancy platitudes."

Audrey did not say anything back in defense.

Was Jacob too hard on Audrey?

Are critics in general too hard on somebody who certainly does seem to be a loyal and loving wife and parent?

It's hard to say.

For this moment at least, for this one instance online at least... Audrey can read through her mentions and at least feel great about herself.