Audrey Roloff Appears to Shade Sister-in-Law: "Women Shouldn't Tear Each Other Down"

Audrey Roloff may have accomplished an unexpected two-fer on Monday.

She may have managed to both send a message of empowerment to women around the world.

And also may have managed to hurl some shade at sister-in-law Isabel Rock.

First, we'll start with the message of empowerment.

As part of the Women's Challenge this week, the former Little People, Big World star shared the above photo and included with it the following caption:

I love women empowering other women. I’ve always had a heart to inspire and motivate women to ALWAYS believe in the MORE that is within them through Christ.

We need to be women who are building each other up and spurring each other on, not tearing each other down and falling into the comparison trap.

Thanks for challenging me @lisabevere @candacepayne #challengeaccepted #womenempowerment sharing a few women who inspire me in my stories.

Very strong sentiments all around.

However, some observers are focused on the part where Audrey says females must "build each other up" and "not tear each other down."

Over the past several weeks, quite a few critics have come out and dragged Audrey for some of her social media posts, taking her to task, for example, for selling out to brands such as Mr. Clean.

Among these critics?

Jacob Roloff's wife.

Both Jacob and Isabel have been outspoken supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement.

They've attended protests. They've encouraged people to donate money to causes. They've pushed for actual words, not useless platitudes or vague social media-based gestures.

Jacob, for his part, has made no secret of his irrritation with Audrey and how she seems to think that simply quoting the bible in a sufficient response during times such as this.

And Isabel certainly seems to feel the same way.

Shortly after Audrey celebrated July Fourth by referencing the "land of the free and home of the brave," Isabel appeared to simply GO OFF on her relative.

"The United States has kids in cages," Isabel seemingly fired back via a pre-existing image that she shared to her Instagram Stories.

"What, to a slave, is the Fourth of July?" she also asked, quoting Frederick Douglass and adding quite simply: F--k your Fourth of July.

That's quite the bold statement, some would say, but neither Jacob nor Isabel has ever been afraid to put their opinions out there... backlash be damned.

To many observers, however, Isabel was specificiallly targeting Audrey with this post.

It might explain why Audrey didn't invite any of her in-laws to her recent birthday party and it might explain why she hasn't posted a photo to Instagram of herself and anyone on her husband's side of the family in months.

There's no real debate at this point over the tension that exists between Audrey and many of her supposed loved ones.

The level is extreme.

Hence our focus here on Audrey's quote from Monday.

Considering all the background you now have on what's been going on between Audrey and many Roloffs, there can't be much doubt, can there?

She was trying to send a very pointed and targeted message.