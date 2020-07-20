Ariela Weinberg Explains Self-Inflicted Scars to 90 Day Fiance Fans

Even as viewers watch Ariela and her mom and Biniyam on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, fans are noticing more and more about her.

As a result, Ariela is using social media to explaint he self-influcted cuts on her arms.

Ariela Weinberg Speaks to the Camera

Taking to Instagram, Ariela is reaching out to her curious, concerned, and inquisitive fans and followers.

"It has come to my attention that people are interested to know about the scars on my arms,” Ariela begins her statement.

She then confirms what many suspected: “I want to say that yes they are self-inflicted."

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg in the Car

"I had a tumultuous adolescence," Ariela explains, "as so many others have had."

Adolescence is a period during which many people's habits of self-injury begin. Some are lifelong. Some of those lives are tragically short.

Ariela details: "I started questioning the world and my life from a young age."

Ariela Weinberg is in Ethiopia

"I could not find peace with myself nor the world I was living in," Ariela recalls.

"And," she expresses, "this was my answer at the time."

Self-injury, including cutting, is a coping mechanism for various struggles, particularly for depression.

Ariela and Biniyam for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

"I will make a video elaborating on it," Ariela promises.

She says that her video will discuss her history of self-injury "and how I came to change,”

There are many survivor stories, and each of them help countless people when they are shared. We are glad that Ariela is adding hers to the mix.

Ariela welcomes her mom

“But this is the truth of my life," Ariela continues.

"And," she announces, "I am not ashamed."

Nor should she be. She has survived a struggle that many people cannot even imagine.

Ariela sees the new apartment

"Thanks to all those who reached out to support me," Ariela expresses to her fans and followers.

"And," she concludes, she gives thanks to "those who were brave enough to share their own stories."

Self-injury and self-harm are all too relatable to many people, some of whom are of course still struggling.

Ariela and Janice take in the "kitchen"

Self-harm comes in various forms. In Ariela's case, from making shallow cuts on her own body.

Other forms of self-harm can include deliberate over-exercise to the point of pain as well as deliberately burning oneself.

Simply put, it is a coping mechanism, but an unhealthy one that will naturally lead to escalation.

Biniyam and Ariela at the temporary hovel

We are so glad that Ariela is in a much better place now regarding her emotional and mental health.

We are happy for her because she is a person who deserves happiness and healthy coping mechanisms.

We are also happy for her because she is about to bring a child into the world, and needs to be at her best in order to give this child a future.

Biniyam is afraid Ariela will leave if she doesn't like the new apartment

Of course, at the moment, we are seeing Biniyam's struggle to provide a home for Ariela and for their future child.

It is unclear to most fans whether Ariela truly intends to live in Ethiopia or simply to stay there until she gives birth to their child, as many believe that this is her true goal.

But regardless, we want for her and her baby to be safe from potential health hazards that come from substandard living conditions -- no matter how pure Biniyam's intentions are.

