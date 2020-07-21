Ariana Grande: Pregnancy Rumors Confirmed By Baby Bump Pic?

In some respects, this is the most eventful year any one of us has lived through.

But in other ways, things are slower than ever, and as a result, celebrity rumors that would have died swift deaths a few short months ago are now finding extended lives on social media.

Take, for example, the reports that Ariana Grande is pregnant.

What is this rumor based on, you ask?

Well, not a whole hell of a lot, it seems.

But despite that, this thing has gained serious traction on Instagram (where it originated) and Twitter (where it spread like wildfire).

Sometimes, all it takes for a rumor like this to get around is a single tweet with nothing resembling any sort of real proof.

This time, we have what some fans are calling photo evidence.

But on closer inspection, it appears to be nothing more than a pic taken from an awkward angle.

There it is, folks.

That's the "evidence" that Ariana is expecting her first child.

To be fair, that is her dog ... and her ribcage ... but the baby bump fans are claiming they see in this pic?

Yeah, we're thinking they're just desperate for something to get excited about.

"Is it just me or is she pregnant?" one fan asked in the comments.

"Your stomach on the 3rd slide?????" another wondered (the pic was the third slide from a post featuring photos of Ari's dogs).

"[Oh my God]!!!!! you are glowing!!!!" added a third fan who waw really jumping to conclusions.

Ari, always cordial to her fans replied, "u are."

For some reason, fans took this is as a confirmation that the singer is expecting -- which it's clearly not.

As is usually the case with this sort of thing, some fans were quick to clap back by pointing out that there's no real reason to believe Grande is pregnant.

"Can y’all stop calling ariana pregnant?? it’s literally her rib cage. stop. it," one fan remarked.

"People are really thinking ariana’s pregnant just bc of this picture of her ribs geez calm down guys," another

As for our take on all of this?

Obviously, it's possible that Ariana is pregnant ...

... but this one photo certainly is not confirmation of that.

What's more likely is that Ariana stans are simply starved for new updates about their favorite singer, who, like every performer on the planet, has been mostly refraining from touring or even recording during the pandemic.

But there's always new Ari news to get excited about.

For example, Grande is still dating Dalton Gomez, and insiders say the relationship has been thriving in lockdown.

"One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months," one insider recently told People magazine.

"Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton."

It doesn't sound like Ariana and Dalton are in the "picking out baby names" stage of their relationship yet.

But if this lockdown doesn't let up soon, who knows?