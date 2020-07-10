Angelina Pivarnick Confirms: Is She Returning to Jersey Shore?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is coming back for Season 4.

We know this for certaiin.

However, in just the two weeks that have elapsed since this announcement was made, plenty of questions have arisen in regard to various cast members.

Snooki, for example, is out.

She claimed on the third season finale this summer that she was sick of the drama -- and then she elaborated on this stance via a subsequent podcast.

The beloved MTV personality really is saying goodbye to the show that made her famous.

But what about Angelina Pivarnick?

Pivarnick was at the center of the feud that took over Jersey Shore to wrap up season three, as she claimed her wedding day was totally ruined by the insult-laden speech given at the reception by her bridesmaids.

Bridesmaids and co-stars, of course, that is.

"Angelina, you're the lice to my hair," Deena said on stage, for example, while Snooki added that she was "the fly to our shit."

Yikes, right?

Pivarnick flipped out at her supposed friends after they gave this roast and embarrassed her in front of her guests.

Many observers therefore wondered whether Angelina would return for another round of episodes... or if this incident pushed her over the edge.

Late last month, Pivarnick hinted that she'd be sticking around because...

... well, Jersey Shore makes her a lot of moeny.

Now, however, she's erased all doubts.

“[Are] you not returning to the show? I hope you do return because [it’s] boring without you!!! It would get so interesting if [Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola] returned!!!” one user wrote to the 34-year-old via Instagram on Thursday, July 9.

“Yes, I am,” Pivarnick replied.

So there you have it.

To many viewers, Angelina's alleged rivalry with JWoww and company was simply BS fodder concocted by producers to produce attention and ratings.

Since the finale aired, though, the women have been continued to quarrel over social media.

Most recently, Deena took to Twitter to share her side of the story, Tweeting:

“For months, myself, Jenni and Nicole were getting threats and her knowing how bad it was for us she continued to play the victim and make us look [like] terrible to people … and after seeing the episode and seeing her true colors …

"I can care less if I ever see her again in my life."

She will be seeing Angelina for sure next season, however.

“I’ve been getting death threats since 2009 And I still get them to this day,” Angelina responded at the time, showing little mercy or regard for her castmate, adding:

“I can’t control what people write to you or what they write to me.

"You are always going to have trolls commenting and saying stupid s–t. Don’t blame [me] for other people’s actions."

Vinny Guadagnino, meanwhile, also appears to be on Team Anyone But Angelina.

“OMG, Angelina. Shut up … I liked it better when your Twitter was deleted," he wrote at one point this summer, to which Pivarnick fired back:

"It was NEVER deleted, sweetie pie. Just do yourself a favor and learn how to talk to the QUEEN of Staten Island!!! [You] are a peasant, and I am your ruler.

"Get that straight, and we shall be good. Whoever messes [wit] the queen shall face consequences."

MTV has not yet announced a premiere date for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4.

As far as we know, all original cast members aside from Snooki will return for another bunch of drunken episodes.

Yes, even Ronnie.

Despite the fact that he clearly needs help.