Angelina Pivarick Slams Deena Nicole Cortese: She's a Toxic Loser!

It's been a tumultuous few months in the life of Angelina Pivarnick.

Yeah, we know 2020 is putting everyone to the test, but Angeliners is really up against the ropes.

It all started back in November of last year, when Angelina married Chris Larangeira.

Unfortunately, the ceremony was overshadowed by the events of the reception, where Pivanick's castmates delivered a bridesmaids' speech that forever changed the face of the Jersey Shore franchise.

The backlash from the roast -- which left wedding guests jeering and the bride running from the room -- was so severe that Snooki retired from the show rather than continue to endure the harassment.

Many feel Angelina is being overly-sensitive and playing the victim just because she enjoys the drama.

Some folks who believe Snooki, JWoww, and Deena Nicole Cortese were out of line in their comments at the wedding also feel that Angelina should publicly forgive them in order to save the show.

One person who's been highly critical of Angelina's response to the situation is Deena.

After seeing Angelina bash her on social media when the wedding episode aired, Cortese went off on Pivarnick in a Twitter tirade for the ages.

"For months, myself, Jenni and Nicole were getting threats and her knowing how bad it was for us she continued to play the victim and make us look terrible to people," Deena recently wrote on Twitter.

"And after seeing the episode and seeing her true colors … I can care less if I ever see her again in my life,” she added.

That was a couple weeks ago, but it seems those remarks are still on Angelina's mind.

In her latest Instagram post, Pivarnick lashed out an unnamed "toxic" person, and she conspicuously did not correct her followers when they assumed she was talking about Angelina.

“When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” read the meme she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, as reported by In Touch.

“The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trust that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did.”

“Straight up facts, everyone hates Angelina because she’s blunt and speaks the harsh truth even if it hurts feelings … people love to say you’re rude or hateful but in reality, they’re the ones who can’t see how they’re acting … love you you’re the best,” one commenter opined.

“Big facts! I only speak [the- truth and people cannot handle it. I will never change. I don’t lie and I keep it 100," Angelina wrote in response.

Deena has not yet responded to the apparent diss, and it seems that she'll probably choose to sit this one out.

Last week, a fan asked her about Angelina's barrage of trash talk, and Deena revealed that her new strategy is simply to steer clear of the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.

“I’m not involved in anything … I don’t talk to her," Deena tweeted.

"Trust me I want to be as far away from any of these people as possible,” she continued, apparently referring to the group of Shore fans who are looking to stir up drama among the castmates.

Sounds like the beef between Deena and Angelina is bound to get worse before it gets better.

But on the bright side, Deena hasn't quit Jersey Shore, and this situation should make for some pretty entertaining television!