Anfisa Nava: I'm Not a Gold-Digger and Jorge Ruined His OWN Life!

After some trolls went wild in her comments, Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava took a break from thirst trapping her fans to reply to her most vitriolic haters.

Anfisa says that she's not a gold-digger ... and insists that it's not her fault that Jorge went to prison.

"The way Anfisa reacted to Jorge’s lies made her look like a gold digger,” a fan accused Anfisa in her Instagram comments.

“I would have [rather] seen her drop Jorge on the spot [than] see her taking Jorge to a house knowing it’s out of their price range," they said.

"All I am saying [is] it would have looked a whole lot classier [if], when Jorge lied, she confronted him and left him or forgave him," the commenter accused.

In response, Anfisa gave the commenter a peek behind the reality TV curtain.

"We had to fill the air time with something." Anfisa explained.

She confessed: "It wasn’t even my idea to look at a house."

"I bet most of the people commenting here criticizing you for not being with Jorge would not advise their personal friends to stay with a guy that lied about many things," suggested a fan in a very lenghty comment.

"And," the commenter continued, "on top of that, was serving time in prison."

“It seems like they were trying to make it work, but s–t happens," the follower expressed.

“Couldn’t have said it better," Anfisa replied, offering the fan an emoji high five after reading their mini-dissertation on her life.

Another commenter decided to troll her over being some sort of gold digger.

Anfisa, clearly tired of heraing it, decided to spell out her accomplishments.

"I just graduated community college (with a 4.0 GPA)," Anfisa wrote, "and got an associate's degree."

She continued: "And this fall I'm transferring to one of the best business schools in CA."

Anfisa stated: "I don't make money off of men or taking off my clothes."

Another asked Anfisa why she seems reluctant or even resentful when it comes to discussing her time on 90 Day Fiance.

"It's not relevant to my life right now," Anfisa explained.

She suggested that people curious about her life should watch all of her episodes, and that if people just want to hate her, she can and will block them.

When she was accused of causing Jorge's misfortunes, Anfisa clapped back hard.

"Dude, my ex was in prison twice before," she remarked.

She mocked the accusation that she had somehow ruined Jorge's life, and emphasized that Jorge's incarceration was his own fault.

First, let's be clear.

There may be actions that Jorge could have taken to avoid being arrested and imprisoned in 2018.

But his incarceration was unjust because it was based upon unjust laws. Jorge broke a ridiculous law, but did nothing "wrong."

Second of all, the influx of trolls to Anfisa's mentions over the weekend turned out to have a particular culprit.

A culprit who is infamous for "sympathizing" with his fanbase of white nationalists ... whom one might describe as a Nazi sympathizer.

Yes, apparently Anfisa's haters were flocking to her pages after watching a video by the infamous and widely reviled Pewdiepie.

This photo is of Pewdiepie announcing that he was not donating to a Jewish charity. Look at the symbol on his collar. It's not subtle.

Anyway, apparently he watched one old episode of 90 Day Fiance and reacted on a livestream to Anfisa and Jorge's story.

Gross. He's a gross person and his fans are bad people, purely by virtue of being his fans.

Anfisa also got some body-shaming for her muscular back, which is a great sign that people's brains are full of worms.

There are legitimate criticisms of Anfisa -- most notably, that she slapped Jorge on camera. That is domestic abuse, pure and simple.

But apparently having a back that looks like it was sculpted from marble is a "bad" thing if you're a body-shaming fool.