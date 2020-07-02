Anfisa Nava Flaunts Bikini Body To Taunt Exes, Thirst Trap Fans

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava is newly single after breaking up with the man whom she dated while Jorge Nava was in prison.

Now, she is flaunting her ultimate revenge body on Instagram, tantalizing fans and exes alike.

First up, Anfisa's atest photos include a look at her in an outfit that is as distinctive as it is revealing.

Dressed almost like a comic book assassin, Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava is flaunting her ample booty for all to see.

Her bikini bottom is more of a suggestion of clothing than actual coverage, particularly at this angle.

In addition to baring her midriff and one arm, her top also flashes some underboob at her followers.

In another photo, Anfisa reclines while the sunlight beats down upon her.

This time, she has opted for a more standard outfit -- a cerulean bikini.

In the caption, Anfisa makes reference to being glad to have a fitness routine again.

And that is just a taste of how incredibly sculpted her body has become.

Anfisa also shared a zoomed in, thirst-inducing boomerang of her torso.

In addition to showing off her hips and a hint of cleavage, Anfisa is flaunting her rock-hard abs.

This time, her bikini is in more neutral tones, white and gray.

But her body is warm -- no, hot -- and has fans and followers fanning themselves.

In another photo, Anfisa balances at the beach while wearing yet another bikini.

Her captions bid her fans and followers a good morning.

It's a very good morning indeed for any of Anfisa's followers who see that photo.

Her balance is as impressive as her body, particularly on a surface as shifty as sand.

Speaking of beach pics, Anfisa also shared this recent throwback.

In it, she lounges in the sand itself, letting the incredible curves of her body shine in, you guessed it, another bikini.

Anfisa shares that this is a throwback to when she was photographed some time ago.

Her body was as incredible then as it is now.

Anfisa has also given new meaning to "baby got back."

She is flaunting some intensely defined back muscles that youd on't normally see outside of Avatar: The Legend of Korra.

Over the past couple of years, she has put a tremendous amount of work and effort into shaping her body as she sees fit.

As you can see from all of these tantalizing photos, Anfisa's efforts have paid off.

Some fans have wondered about the timing of Anfisa's breakup with her ex, Leo Assaf.

Some reports have claimed that Anfisa resented feeling like Leo's second choice after he had pursued another woman before they got together.

Additionally, it has been claimed that she caught him sliding into other women's DMs.

However, none of those reports have been confirmed by Anfisa or Leo.

Naturally, some 90 Day Fiance fans cannot help but notice that Anfisa split with Leo a little over a month after Jorge Nava was released from prison.

Jorge is Anfisa's ex and, on paper, he is still her husband.

While he had stated from behind bars that he planned to divorce Anfisa first thing, some fans aren't so sure.

Are these thirst traps a not-so-subtle attempt by Anfisa to land Jorge back?

Probably not. If Anfisa wanted to thirst trap Jorge, she could just text or DM him.

These photos are to remind fans and followers that she's hot.

And while some fans think that Jorge's weight loss is making her horny for him like never before, we're not so sure.

According to Jorge, it was jealousy over the attention that he got for his body transformation that made her ghost him in the first place.