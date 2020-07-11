Amy Roloff: Did She Just Snub Audrey and Jeremy, Too?

Amy Roloff has Zach and Tori Roloff over for dinner this week.

You can see the guests hanging out in Amy's backyard for yourself right here:

"I was so excited to have @zroloff07 and @toriroloff and kids over - my family for a bbq dinner and just hang out," wrote Amy as a caption to the above Instagram photo.

"It feels like it’s been too long since I’ve seen them. Wonderful visit Jackson is 3! He’s such a boy full of adventure and Lilah is precious.

"She’ll be on her own adventure soon (crawling). Chris did an amazing job bbq. I’m thankful to have him in my life and glad he enjoys ‘hosting’ or having people over as much as I do.

"Love my family."

As you can see right here, Amy also invited Jacob and his wife, Isabel, over for a meal this summer.

She even hung out with daughter Molly back in early June, despite Molly living about six hours away in Spokane, Washington.

What's our point here? Why are we documenting the recent times during which Roloff dined at her home with her kids?

Because one kid and his spouse are missing from this list, aren't they?

It's hard not to wonder why Amy hasn't posted a single picture of herself with Jacob and/or Audrey Roloff in well over a year.

Don't believe us? Go scroll through her Instagram account. Keep scrolling down. And then keep scrolling down.

You may need to take a bathroom break before encountering any photos of Amy with Jeremy.

To be clear, this may mean nothing at all. It may not be symbolic of any sort of feud or rivalry at all.

HOWEVER, Audrey has come under a lot of fire of late.

Jacob absolutely destroyed his sister-in-law last month for her lame response to the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have broken out across the nation in response.

Jacob called out "white Christian voices" who only shared "empty gestures and fancy platitudes" on social media in the wake of the ongoing social unrest.

And it was impossible not to assume he was referring to Audrey there.

Almost by accident, Tori then revealed that her daughter had never met Audrey's son -- despite both babies having been born within six weeks of each other, in November 2019 and January 2020, respectively.

And despite the children being cousins and everything.

Fast forward to July Fourth and Audrey and Jeremy hosting a party of their own.

They invited two of Zach and Tori's closest friends... but not Zach and Tori.

Either that, or Zach and Tori turned down the invitation.

Like we mentioned previously, we don't really know what's going on with the Roloffs these days.

And it can be even more challenging to figure out amid a pandemic, with various family members perhaps choosing to quarantine to a more extreme measure than others.

Except: Audrey and Jeremy can't be included on this list.

They clearly are going out to some extent and hanging with certain friends and loved ones, to some extent.

Just not with their own family members.

Take this for what you will.

But it seems plausible that Audrey's emphasis on her faith, and the view by many that she's very hypocritical and quite pompous, may finally be coming back to bite her.

In the eyes of strangers online?

Yes, but maybe in the eyes of her relatives as well.