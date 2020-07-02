Amy King Talks to the Press, Delves Into Broken Relationship with the Duggars

Amy King can't say a whole lot about the Duggars.

She can't spill very many family secrets, as badly as she may want to.

The rebellious niece of Jim Bob has said she signed a non-disclosure agreement, which bans her from trash talking various supposed loved ones.

But this doesn't mean King can't do something no member of her famous and polarizing family almost ever does:

Speak to the press.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that went live on Wednesday, the 33-year old actually discussed her broken relationship with some of her relatives, explaining that although "things are definitely different," she's "happy" for everyone.

"I think we are all just trying to find our path, and we're all just doing things differently," said Amy, whose mother, Deanna, is Jim Bob Duggar's older sister.

Amy has never acted like a typical Duggar.

As far as we can tell, she's always worn pants and likely slept with her husband before marriage and she even believes women deserves to be heard.

King and her husband, Dillon, welcomed their first child together, son Daxton Ryan King, last October.

And the new mother says she's completely "at peace," and loves where her "little family is heading," even if you don't see her raising this child in front of any cameras.

"I've got a 9-month-old, a restaurant that's expanding, a boutique that's doing well. TV [in general] is just a whole lot of hustle and bustle," she tells ET.

"I want to be received as a genuine, kind person, and TV in general can give people a different perception of who someone is."

"I'm in a good place and I wish my family all the best," she adds. "I have freedom and it is wonderful."

Come on now, Amy.

This interview isn't nearly salacious enough.

Amy did tell the outlet she remains in communication with her cousin, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, perhaps because the latter no longer appears on TLC's Counting On.

"Jill and I text, not on a daily basis, but we text quite often," she said. "And we discuss things."

Like what? Amy wouldn't elaborate.

So we'll just go ahead and assume: Like how much Jim Bob sucks.

Amy also seems at least somewhat aware of how other Duggars are doing.

She spoke to ET, for example, about Jessa Duggar's three-year-old son, Henry.

When asked about Jessa's reveal about her son's delayed speech last November, Amy replied:

"I hope all the best for him and that he and the family are fine."

And when asked Amy to share her take on Josh and Jed Duggar's dreams of having a career in politics, she wouldn't take the bait.

"I hope that they do well with whatever they choose to do in their life," she simply noted.

Back in 2016, Amy was labeled a "rebel" by People Magazine, even appearing on the publication's cover for an issue.

"That isn't necessarily what I want to be known as. What makes me a rebel?" she said at the time.

"I love the Lord and I love my family. I'm just not born to live exactly the way they do."