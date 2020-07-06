Amy Duggar Destroys Jinger: Stop Being Brainwashed By Jim Bob!

Jinger Duggar has a reputation as one of the more progressive-minded members of her ultra-conservative family.

Last week, however, she said something that had many fans wondering if they'd given her a bit too much credit.

In a lengthy social media post, Jinger addressed the topic of anxiety, and the allegely progressive L.A. resident offered some very unorthodox advice to fans who might be struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mental illness is not something the Duggars speak about often ... and now we understand why.

Jinger was criticized for encouraging her followers who might be suffering from an anxiety disorder to "just pray it away."

“In everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God," she wrote on Instagram while promoting her new podcast.

"And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus,” Jinger continued.

"So beautiful! Our God’s got this."

The implication, of course, is that those who struggle with anxiety are really just suffering from a crisis of faith.

Needless to say, this didn't sit well with many people - and that's putting it mildly. Even her own cousin lashed out.

That's right, one of the folks who took issue with Jinger's controversial remarks was none other than Amy Duggar King.

Like Jinger, Amy has developed a reputation as something of a family rebel.

Unlike Jinger, however, Amy isn't afraid of angering Jim Bob Duggar - by expressing a modern, science-backed view on a complex topic like mental illness, or for any reason quite frankly.

"I am a Christian and anxiety isn't something you can 'pray away, in my opinion," she commented on a YouTube video about Jinger's remarks.

"Sure, prayer does help me when I feel extremely overwhelmed but Its ok to seek counseling and take medication," Amy added.

Amy went on to say that despite what Jinger - and, by extension, Jim Bob - might think, there's no shame in seeking treatment for any type of mental illness.

"Its ok to not be ok.. for some it's truly a daily battle, mental health is serious and depression can seriously cripple people," Amy continued.

"Taking the proper steps to help you cope and hopefully overcome your anxiety is no easy task," she added.

"Nobody should be ashamed for it either."

To be fair, Jinger never discouraged her followers from seeking treatment or undergoing medication if they're struggling with an anxiety disorder.

But her advice is unlikely to be helpful -- and may in fact be quite harmful to -- anyone who's feeling guilty about being debilitated by anxiety.

For those who have been following her social media accounts and interviews in recent months, it should come as no surprise that Amy is willing to risk a war against the famous branch of her family tree.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Amy said that her relationship with the Duggars is broken and might never be repaired.

"I think we are all just trying to find our path, and we're all just doing things differently," she told the outlet.

She also revealed that she will not be appearing on her family's reality TV show anytime soon.

"I've got a 9-month-old, a restaurant that's expanding, a boutique that's doing well. TV [in general] is just a whole lot of hustle and bustle," she told ET.

"I want to be received as a genuine, kind person, and TV in general can give people a different perception of who someone is," Amy continued.

"I'm in a good place and I wish my family all the best. I have freedom and it is wonderful."

Amy went on to say the Duggar she has the most contact with is Jill.

And that casual remark spoke volumes to Duggar fans.

For the past several months, Jill's husband, Derick Dillard, has been at war with Jim Bob over what he claims are unethical business practices.

Several Duggars are now in open rebellion against Jim Bob, with Jill reportedly leading the way.

So when Amy expresses her support for Jill, she's also hinting that she's not on the greatest terms with Jim Bob.

Whether reading between the lines or just reading the actual lines, sounds like this Duggar civil war is intensifying by the day!