Amber Portwood Reunites with Daughter! FINALLY!

Embattled MTV personality Amber Portwood is coming off quite the special weekend, it turns out.

Because she celebrated the birthday of our nation along with millions of other residents?

No. At least that's not the only reason.

On Saturday, the very troubled Teen Mom OG star shared a brand new photo of her 11-year old daughter, Leah.

It was the first time Amber had posted an Instagram photo of herself and her first-born child since November.

You know, back when ... you know.

"Beautiful day with my amazing love's," wrote the 30-year-old Portwood as a caption to the following snapshot.

Why was this so notable? For a few reasons:

First... wow! Leah is looking like an exact clone of her famous mother these days, isn't she? It's uncanny.

Second... Amber got arrested almost a year ago for domestic violence against then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

As a result, she was banned from seeing her second child, a son named James, for several months.

In fact, as far as we know, the reality TV livewire still can't see James without a court-appointed supervisor.

Portwood was still able to see Leah, however, because Glennon wasn't holding her (the way he was actually holding James) at the time of Amber's alleged attack on him with a machete last July.

But still:

Amber's time with her daughter has been quite limited of late as well.

Leah has been living with her father, Amber's ex Gary Shirley, and his wife Kristina (above) while Amber has been very busy trying to stay out of jail and dealing with the terms of her probation.

She previously pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery and intimidation in connection with the incident last year.

Glennon (above) told authorities that she hit him - and brandished a machete, as infamously reported - as he held their son.

The bonkers altercation took place on July 4, 2019.

Amber blamed Andrew for their family missing out on a fireworks show, and everything just went sideways in a huge hurry.

The situation is more complicated since the embattled mother of two also pleaded guilty to two domestic battery charges in June of 2011 in connection with an attack on Leah's dad, Gary Shirley.

We're starting to think Amber may have an anger problem.

These days, though, regardless of what happened with Andrew, Amber and Gary are surprisingly on very good terms.

"It's like he's just part of the family," she told E! News, adding:

"I think when I started looking at him like that, it really made everything much more easier - and vice versa. He was the same."

"He had to look at me that way, too," she adds. "And now, it's like, we're always in each other's lives because of Leah."

That's a very mature attitude, and overall, to her credit, Portwood seems to be doing a lot better these days.

She recently bragged about her weight gain.

"Good morning to absolutely every beautiful human being out there!" she wrote as a caption to this pic, concluding:

"Gained 10 lbs and feeling a lot better!"

"Working on myself harder than ever. Much improvement and progress but more to come."

Amber added, "let's be healthy my #mentalhealthcommunity we got this as long as we keep growing!

"Education is key! Last pic for a long time however I wanted to update you guy's as much as I can.

"Please be safe #sendinglove #beautifulsouls."