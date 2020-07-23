Amber Portwood: I'm Leaving Social Media Because of BULLIES!

Amber Portwood has been having a rough time lately.

And that's because she's been facing some consequences of her own actions.

If you'll remember, Amber was arrested last year for assaulting her boyfriend at the time, Andrew Glennon.

She got very upset because of road work that prevented them from conveniently getting to a fireworks show on the Fourth of July -- no, really, that's what set her off.

According to Andrew, she was so angry when they got home from not seeing fireworks that she beat him with a shoe while he was holding their child.

He took the baby and drove around for a few hours, then stopped to pick up dinner and a gift for her to smooth things over.

But when they got back home, she was still mad.

It's a long story, but he essentially said that she threatened to kill herself, swallowed a bunch of pills, threw them back up, then chased him around the house with a machete while he was still holding the baby.

He claimed that he was able to lock himself in a room, then he texted 911 for help while she tried to beat the door down with her machete.

Amber was arrested when police showed up, but she's only ever admitted to hitting him with the shoe (which, to be clear, is still assault).

Later it was proven that she did have a machete that she kept in her bedroom, and there are photos of huge slash marks on a door in her home.

We've also heard all those awful audio recordings of her saying horrible things to Andrew and threatening to kill him -- in one she even admitted to punching him in the face.

She ended up pleading guilty to felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation, and she's currently on a pretty strict probation.

And of course this isn't even the first time she's been in trouble for beating up a boyfriend -- she got prison time for assaulting Gary Shirley.

So basically, Amber is an awful person who hasn't shown any remorse for what she's done and who hasn't changed in all these years.

But don't you dare call her out on any of that!

She made a post recently on Instagram that explained that, writing "For my health and mental stability that I have worked so hard to successfully change I will not be a part of this anymore."

"The negativity from social media is not acceptable in my life for the time being."

She said "I tried to come back and be nice but it's not worth the time atm."

She also plugged her new Cameo account, which she planned on keeping active "so I can have positive people only."

"Sending all my love to everyone and may karma not be too harsh because from experience it can be very intense," she continued.

"Only the strong can survive and sometimes some people aren't on the same wavelength."

Her message concluded with "Try to be blessed."

Of course she can leave social media anytime she wants for any reason, and if it's better for her mental health to stay away, then she should definitely do it.

But it's also worth pointing out that the negative comments she's talking about are mostly just people referencing the horrible things she's done.

Amber has never been familiar with the concept of accountability, so people asking for it may seem like vicious attacks.

Either way, she stayed gone for about three days before deleting the post and replacing it with a new selfie and the hashtags "I'm still here" and "Blessed."

And it looks like she's still got plenty of support -- on top of all the people telling her that's she's beautiful and an inspiration and all that, her boyfriend, Dimitri, left a sweet comment.

"You are not only beautiful from the outside but especially from the inside," he told her.

"Live for yourself and not for the negativity and jealousy of people. Act as you wish. It is your choice not that of others."

"I love you and I'm sure that because the person I know is an amazing person," he wrote. "I love you baby love."

So what did Amber learn from all of this?

Nothing, it seems.

And isn't that just like her?