Ali Fedotowsky, Former Bachelorette, Reveals "Almost Debilitating" Miscarriage

Ali Fedotowsky, who anchored The Bachelorette back in 2010, has opened up about one of the most painful personal experienced imaginable:

She recently suffered a miscarriage.

"I am 1 in 4. I don’t really know what to say here," Fedotowsky wrote to open a gut-wrenching post shared to her Instagram page on Tuesday.

It continued as follows:

"I’m sitting in my car, using talk to text & I’m just gonna speak from my heart. I had a miscarriage recently (I’m at the OBGYN right now for a follow up)."

The former ABC star got married in 2017 and shares daughter Molly Sullivan, 4, and son Riley Doran, 2, with husband Kevin Manno.

"I’m not sharing this bc I feel sorry for myself or I want others to tell me they feel sorry for me," she added yesterday.

"I don’t feel sorry for myself. I feel sad for what could’ve been. Sad for the baby that was growing inside me."

Elaborating on her motivation, Ali wrote:

"I want to share this because I think it’s important.

"I’m so uplifted and encouraged by the way I’m seeing social media change. Change from being a place where everyone shares the highlights of their life and now being a place where people share the good & the bad - the smiles & the tears."

Fedotowsky said, simply, that she feels "sad because it's sad," adding:

The popular TV personality and blogger said that it's "such a long story of how it all happened," and that she is uncertain if she will ever share the entire story.

"It happened early one morning when I had intense cramping. I passed the gestational sac - which was the size of a plum - in my bedroom," she recalled, saying she "was in complete shock when it happened."

'I sat and stared at it for hours - not able to fully comprehend what happened. And the utter exhaustion that took over my body in the few days after that was almost debilitating.

"Actually, being completely exhausted for weeks was one of the first signs that I was pregnant."

Earlier this summer, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. revealed that he and his wife also recently suffered a miscarriage.

Concluded Ali in her post:

I’m writing this post to let others know who have experienced pregnancy loss know that I see you & feel you.

We all go through different emotions & process the loss differently. I know that my loss is not the same as someone who’s had a stillbirth or lost a baby at 20 weeks.

Or someone who has been trying to conceive for years. But what I found so shocking about my experience is that it affected me so much harder than I could have imagined.

So know that if you’re going or have gone through this, your feelings are valid - whatever they may be.

On her Instagram Story, the mother of two later thanked fans and followers for their support after she shared this piece of tragic news.

"Thank you for all your love and support on my last post," she said. "It was a difficult few weeks for sure."

"I shared at one point a few weeks ago that I was going through something but I wasn't ready to share it with all of you, I needed some time to grieve the loss," Fedotowsky continued.

"But I am so much better now and I am enjoying my family and yeah, I just wanted to share because I know it's going to help people. And that's why I'm doing it."