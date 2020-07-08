Addison Rae Disappears from TikTok, Fans Fear the Worst

Addison Rae has gone missing.

The beloved TikTok star, who has over 49 million followers on that video-based platform, has not posted to this website since June 28.

Yes, we're talking more than a week of social media silence from a 19-year old brunette who normally shares multiple pieces of footage on a daily basis.

She's the second most popular person on all of TikTok!

With Rae not saying a word of late, fans are left to ask a very simple question:

WHY?

One theory goes like this:

Over the past few days, followers have been calling Rae out for some problematic posts, specifically for posts that depict her in near blackface.

To wit:

Instead of explaining herself or offering up an apology, does Rae think that going quiet will make this scandal go away?

"Maybe she's changed the way she sees things, but ... we don't know because Addison hasn't said anything," YouTuber Daniella Perkins said in a video highlighting some of these Rae photos and messages.

"The worst part about it is that she hasn't said anything."

Yes, exactly.

The posts in question include:

A video where the star appears to be "blackfishing" -- or using makeup in order to present herself as African-American.

A video where she appears to read a comment that includes the N-word (though the star can't actually be heard saying the racial slur)

An "All Lives Matter" video the Rae shared to Twitter a few years ago.

Over the past few weeks, prior these posts being revealed, Rae has expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

But now fans are wondering whether she actually meant it.

There is another theory going around, however.

At least one Twitter user thinks Rae is in the hospital after trying to drown herself.

Wrote this random person:

“GUYS I DONT KNOW WHY NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT THIS!! BUT ADDISON RAE TRIED TO DROWN HERSELF (because of all the hate) SHE IS CURRENTLY IN THE HOSPITAL RIGHT NOW."

As for one final reason why Rae may be taking a break at the moment?

She's pregnant!

Perhaps with a baby that belongs to ex-boyfriend and fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall?

In between working out with his bros, Hall was approached by YouTube channel Celebrity Livin to shed some light on his ex-girlfriend, responding in mysterious fashion.

"No Comment," he told cameras. "She's fine, just know that."

"And let me just clear it up," Bryce continued.

"She's not pregnant. I don't know why that's a thing."

Rae, meanwhile, did release a statement shortly after her so-called racist past went viral.

“I am so sorry to anyone that i may have upset with this.. my intentions are pure and this quote is something that i believe in SO deeply,” the dancer clarified after being called “tone-deaf” because she quoted Martin Luther King Jr. along with a glamorous selfie.

Rae added last month:

“Again, i am so sorry and i’ll take it down.

"I believe supporting blm on social media is just as important as what i’m doing outside of it, which i will continue to do.”

We really hope Addison Rae is okay.