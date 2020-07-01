Adam Savage, Mythbusters Host, Accused of Sexually Assaulting His Own Sister

Adam Savage, best known for having hosted the science-based series, has been accused of rape.

By his own sister.

In a legal complaint obtained by the New York Post, Miranda Pacchiana alleges the incident took place when she was between the ages of seven and 10, while Savage was between the ages of nine and 12.

The years in question were 1976 through 1979.

At the time, their family was living in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

According to the lawsuit, Pacchiana writes that “Adam Savage would repeatedly rape” her and “force oral sex upon her.”

Pacchiana also alleges in the complaint that Savage nicknamed himself the "raping blob" while masking the abuse as a game.

"Beginning in or about 1976 and continuing until approximately 1979, Adam Savage ... forced Miranda to perform oral sex on him, along with other forms of sexual abuse," states the reported complaint, which was filed in Westchester Supreme Court.

The same complaint reportedly claims that Savage would prevent Pacchiana from leaving the bed and anally rape her as well.

Just truly abhorrent stuff.

Pacchiana has gone on to claim she was “horrified and traumatized by the sexual abuse and assault her older brother inflicted upon her," adding that she has suffered "catastrophic and lifelong injuries" as a result of these assaults.

The 51-year old filed her lawsuit under the New York Child Victims Act, which extends the statute of limitations for a survivor of child sexual abuse in criminal and civil cases.

Savage -- who co-hosted Mythbusters from 2011 through 2016 and now hosts Savage Builds on the Science Channel -- has strongly denied all allegations.

He said in a statement on Tuesday night:

"While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end.

"For many years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone who will listen.

"By spreading numerous untrue stories about us in pursuit of a financial bonanza, she has tortured our entire family and estranged herself from all of us.

"I will fight this groundless and offensive lawsuit and work to put this to rest once and for all

Adam's mother, Karen Savage also issued a statement via Brettler, which reads as follows:

"It makes me very sad to say this, but my daughter suffers from severe mental health challenges, and it's devastating that she's putting Adam and our entire family through this.

"Adam is a good man, and I support him completely."

Pacchiana works a social worker based in Newtown, Connecticut and runs a website called The Second Wound, which aims to support survivors of sexual abuse or assault.

In a new blog post, she reiterated the accusations detailed in the lawsuit and said the abuse led to "periods of depression and near-constant anxiety."

She said she hasn't had contact with her brother in about 20 years.

"While nothing can give back what Adam Savage took from me, I hope this lawsuit will also demonstrate to my fellow survivors that we do not deserve to carry the shame of sexual abuse and assault," she added.