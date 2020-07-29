90 Day Fiance: Anny Francisco Welcomes First Child!

Congratulations are in order for Anny Francisco and Robert Spring.

In blessed news broken by E! News, the 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together this week

"Welcome to the world my princess, I am filled with love and happiness to have you in my life," Anny told this outlet via translation on Wednesday, adding of her baby girl:

"My gift from God was born July 28, 2020 at 10:18 p.m."

Her name is Brenda Aaliyah and she came into the world at 7.3 pounds, while measuring just under 21 inches.

Back in April, Francisco announced she was expecting, penning the following note on social media:

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – my gift from God. The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to.

"I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

The TLC personality debuted her baby bump the following month, as well as an ultrasound image.

Viewers were first introduced to Robert and Anny on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.

The twosome met online and were together in person in the Dominican Republic for a mere eight hours before Robert proposed to Anny.

When she arrived in the United States on the K-1 visa, it was the couple's second time together in person. Crazy, right?!?

But it seems to be working out pretty well so far.

While parenthood is brand new to first-time mother Anny, this is baby number- six for her husband, who now has children with a total of five different women.

His son, Bryson, lives with him and Anny and has often been featured on 90 Day Fiance.

Cameras would often role as Anny and Robert clashed with Bryson's grandmother on the reality program.

Ultimately, husband and wife have chosen to continue to chronicle their love story for TLC via appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined and 90 Day Fiance: What Now?

In May, Francisco shared the gender of her and Springs’ baby-to-be.

“I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess!” she captioned her Instagram slideshow.

“Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment. I’m so full of love for my baby. You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second.

"I love you."

Francisco also revealed on a February 90 Day Fiance: Tell-All episode that she previously experienced fertility issues and struggled to conceive a child with her former husband.

She went on to write on her Instagram Story that "yes,” she wanted children with Springs.

The couple resides in Florida and got married in September of 2019.

Anny and Robert aren’t the only 90 Day Fiance pair to welcome a child in 2020.

Evelyn and Justin Halas (Season 2) are expecting their first baby very soon, while Season 3 couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed a son in April.

Congrats to them all!