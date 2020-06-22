Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules Flaunt PDA in First Photo as a Couple!

Earlier this month, Victoria Fuller confirmed that she is dating Chris Soules while clapping back at trolls who were giving her a hard time.

Now, for the first time, the couple have gone Instagram official with a cute, affectionate photo.

Leaping Lizard Cafe & Bakery has not always been a source of breaking news about The Bachelor.

But on Saturday, they took to Instagram to share this very cute photo.

"Loved having the cutest Bachelor couple join us for lunch today!" the caption reads.

Alongside the photo of Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller, the caption concludes: "Thanks for coming!"

Chris Soules lives in Iowa, where despite his celebrity status he chooses to spend his time farming.

He and Victoria have been shacking up for quite some time.

In fact, Victoria being spotted out and about over Memorial Day weekend, joking about having "escaped," made people believe that they had broken up.

However, it turned out that she was just returning to civilization to visit some friends for the weekend.

(Or, you know, visit friends as much as one can during a deadly pandemic)

She returned to Chris' farm after that weekend.

Viewers are of course very familiar with Victoria Fuller.

As a contestant on Peter's season, she was one of the most discussed names the entire season.

Of course, some of that discussion was decidedly negative.

Victoria rubbed some fans the wrong way on camera -- any star can do that.

Then, fans read about how some of her ex-friends had come forward and accused her of "stealing" their boyfriends and husbands, as a hobby.

The fault for cheating always lies with the cheater, but if you're betraying your friends, you have also done a bad thing.

Perhaps worst of all was Victoria's "white lives matter" scandal.

During her modeling work, she posed while wearing the slogan -- the context being fish conservation.

Context matters in so many ways, but if you're wearing a racist slogan, context goes out of the window. She has apologized.

In fact, in recent weeks, millions of Americans have engaged in courageous protests against racism and escalating police violence.

Like many of her castmates, Victoria has spoken out, sharing images of militarized police using tanks and chemical weapons against protesters.

She has come a long, long way, and won over many former critics, turning them into fans.

Many fans remember Chris Soules from Andi Dorfman's season.

Those who do not likely recall him from his very own season of The Bachelor.

Despite getting engaged at the end of that season, he and Whitney broke up after a short time, opting to go their separate ways.

Of course, Victoria winning over fans over the past month does not equate to winning over everyone.

Ben Higgins is actually friends with Chris, and has expressed nothing short of "shock" at the relationship.

He has all but condemned the nascent romance, bemoaning that Chris hasn't spoken to him about it.

Our guess? Maybe Chris isn't talking about his romance with Ben because of Ben's attitude and willing to air his frustration in public.

Anyway, Chris and Victoria both seem to be very happy.

And we, in turn, are happy for them! Good on them for plowing each other's fields when there's nothing else to do.