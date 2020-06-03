Vanessa Morgan Slams Her Own Show: I'm Just the "Token" Black on Riverdale

Vanessa Morgan is sick and tired... and no longer remaining silent about it.

The actress, who portrays Toni Topaz on The CW drama Riverdale, grew empowered enough by the anti-racism protests over this past weekend to take to social media -- and then take down the producers of her very own show.

In a statement posted on Twitter Sunday, Morgan wrote the following;

"Tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people.

"Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads."

"Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show," she continued. "It starts with the media. I'm not being quiet anymore."

According to various outlets, the actress initially got fired up after a fan claimed Ashleigh Murray was "written off" Riverdale because she was a "known diva" who didn't want to share the screen with other women.

"You don't know what the f--k your [sic] talking about and don't talk about my friend like that," Morgan replied to the since-deleted Tweet.

"Another thing i hate BLACK women being called DIVAS for sticking up for themselves. Maybe the show should write for her like the white characters.

"You picked the wrong day get off my page."

It was this exchange that prompted Morgan to then go off about how she won't remain "quiet," as cited above.

When a supporter said Riverdale was getting "double the diversity" and "more bang for their buck" because Morgan's character is also part of an LGBTQ+ storyline with Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl Blossom... Morgan simply had to laugh.

"Lmao too bad I'm the only black series regular but also paid the least," the star responded.

"girl i could go on for days. But exactly, used as the token biracial bisexual."

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actress stated that her role on Riverdale "has nothing to do with my fellow classmates/friends," making sure no one directed any blame at them.

"They don't write the show. So no need to attack them, they don't call the shots & I know they have my back."

In response to Morgan, her co-star Reinhart expressed support, writing:

"We love you, V. And support you 10000%."

Asha Bromfield, who is known for portraying Melody Jones of Josie and the Pussycats in Riverdale, also spoke out in defense of Morgan's statement.

"Don't even get me started with how Riverdale treated the Pussycats," she wrote on Twitter.

"We had so much more to contribute than standing in the background and adding sass to a storyline. I stand with you @VanessaMorgan."

Earlier today, Morgan also shared the following:

"Finally feel like I can speak up for myself and my fellow brothers and sisters and be heard. Usually everyone is fake listening. I really hope a change is coming."

The CW was not immediately available for comment.

We'll update this story if anyone associated with the show does say anything in response to Morgan's allegations and statements.