Vanderpump Rules Fans Start Petition: Bring Stassi and Kristen Back! They've Learned Their Lessons!

To millions of people out there right now, Black Lives Matter.

To a handful of others, however, this may be true...

... but they also want to make it clear:

People make mistakes! You can't cancel everybody and everything! And besides, what are we supposed to watch during this stupid pandemic if every reality star on TV gets the axe?

This is a long, confusing way for us to report that a number of Vanderpump Rules fans have started an actual petition to get the fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute back on the air.

The pair, of course, were fired by Bravo earlier this month due to some seriously effed up behavior in 2018.

Schroeder and Doute admitted to calling the cops on their African-American colleague, Faith Stowers, after simply hearing that a black woman was wanted for a crime.

This woman was not Stowers.

The fallout for both Stassi and Kristen has gone beyond their roles on this long-running series, too.

The former has seen her tour canceled and her podcast dropped from all platforms, while the latter has lost a book deal.

Both are reportedly devastated over the firing, and now some supporters are out there trying their hardest to win Schroeder and Doute their jobs back.

But it won't be easy.

A petition has been started on Change.org that is titled "Bravo to bring Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute back to Vanderpump Rules" and which opens as follows:

This petition is about the firing of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules for their behavior and actions towards a former castmate.

While no one condones this behavior, we also believe their actions were not racially motivated.

The document goes on to state that numerous social media accounts have been set up in defense of Stassi, which proves her popularity.

Continues the petition:

This country, and the rest of the world are finally understanding that bias exists in all of us. To fix systematic racism and to heal, we need to have conversations, educate ourselves, listen, learn, and do better.

The creators of this petition consider it an example of a conversation we all should be having - and they go on:

The event that took place over two years ago, was not ok.

The actions by Ms. Schroeder and Ms. Doute were out of ignorance.

But if we have learned anything during these last few weeks, it is that these hard conversations need to be had.

Firing these cast members for something that happened years ago, is more harmful than helpful.

The pregnant Stassi, for her part, has apologized for her actions.

“I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person...

"What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness," she said in a statement on June 7.

The petition creators see this as a step toward progress and think it's an example of why Stassi should return for Season 9.

The plea for Stassi's reinstatement continues:

Many of us are now realizing that we have biases we never knew existed, that some of our actions and words were harmful or hurtful to our friends, neighbors, and communities.

Ms. Schroeder and Ms. Doute have recognized this as well and moving forward, it is our hope that Bravo / NBCUniversal re-hire them to show what can be done when those in privileged situations, learn from their mistakes.

It is our hope, that Bravo/NBCUniversal give both these women the opportunity and chance to make things right in front of an audience of over 1 million viewers.

It is our hope that these women, who reflect the very people in this country and the majority of Bravo viewers, can be given a moment of grace to learn.

As of this posting, 23,797 people have signed the petition.

It concludes by saying "this is a teachable moment for all of us, and it is a moment Bravo and NBCUniversal can still make right."

Its authors then go on to quote poet Maya Angelou, who would undoubtedly have loved to have been used in this context:

When we know better, we do better.